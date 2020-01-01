Vivien DEMARE

Bonjour et bienvenue sur mon profil,



Chef de projet web : Pilotage projet méthode Agile, relation client, management humain, réalisation de spécifications fonctionnelles, user stories, roadmap, gestion backlog, sprints, kanban, organisation d'ateliers

Gestion de projet : Asana, Jira, ServiceNow, Slack, GanttProject, Google Tools

Gestion développement web : GitHub, GitLab

Ergonomie/Design : Audit ergonomique et fonctionnel, recherche et conception UX/UI Design, Personae, Arborescence, Parcours utilisateur

Langages de Programmation : PHP, C#, Java, PL/SQL, HTML/CSS

Conception UX/UI : Sketch app, Marvel, Invision, Zeplin

Webmarketing : Audit webmarketing, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Référencement SEO/SEA

CMS : Wordpress, Prestashop, Joomla, Drupal

PAO : Photoshop, Illustrator, GIMP

Bases de données : MySQL, Oracle, SQLServer, Modélisation des données

E-Learning : Création de formations en ligne, Audacity, Captivate

Autre : Diplôme Réseaux Informatiques Cisco CCNA