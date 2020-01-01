Menu

Vivien DEMARE

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Bonjour et bienvenue sur mon profil,

Chef de projet web : Pilotage projet méthode Agile, relation client, management humain, réalisation de spécifications fonctionnelles, user stories, roadmap, gestion backlog, sprints, kanban, organisation d'ateliers
Gestion de projet : Asana, Jira, ServiceNow, Slack, GanttProject, Google Tools
Gestion développement web : GitHub, GitLab
Ergonomie/Design : Audit ergonomique et fonctionnel, recherche et conception UX/UI Design, Personae, Arborescence, Parcours utilisateur
Langages de Programmation : PHP, C#, Java, PL/SQL, HTML/CSS
Conception UX/UI : Sketch app, Marvel, Invision, Zeplin
Webmarketing : Audit webmarketing, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Référencement SEO/SEA
CMS : Wordpress, Prestashop, Joomla, Drupal
PAO : Photoshop, Illustrator, GIMP
Bases de données : MySQL, Oracle, SQLServer, Modélisation des données
E-Learning : Création de formations en ligne, Audacity, Captivate
Autre : Diplôme Réseaux Informatiques Cisco CCNA

Entreprises

  • Devoteam - Consultant - Chef de projet IT

    Levallois-Perret 2019 - maintenant Enedis
    bioMérieux
    Keolis

  • Freelance - Développeur web

    2017 - 2018 Yewa.com, Lacoloniebernadette.com, Clop-store.com

  • Poomchak - Web entrepreneur

    2017 - maintenant Création de société - Plateforme de promotion de projets musicaux

  • Geolid - Chef de Projet Web

    Lyon 2013 - 2016 Pilotage création de sites web
    Gestion planning équipes et process de production
    Audits ergonomiques et fonctionnels des sites
    Relation client & conseil
    Recherche et développement de projets internes
    Conception et présentation de formations HTML-CSS
    Référent de production refonte de site

  • Aldes - Chargé de Projet E-Learning

    Vénissieux 2011 - 2012 Création, mise en place de modules E-Learning,
    Création éléments graphiques pour module E-Learning,
    Conduite de changement Migration Office 2003 à 2010,
    Plan de communication de promotion de l'Académie Aldes
    Administration de la plateforme de formation
    Suivi et formation des apprenants

  • Enedis - Gestionnaire Expertise Clientèle

    2010 - 2011 Au sein de la Direction Opérationnelle Rhône-Alpes Bourgogne
    Administration sites intranet régionaux
    Déploiement et développement d’applications
    Formation aux outils
    Réalisation de tableaux de bords
    Traitement de réquisitions

  • GFI Infogen - Développeur web

    2010 - 2010 Création et déploiement de base de connaissance

  • 100%OL.fr - Webmaster

    2007 - maintenant 100%OL.fr - Le Kop Web Lyonnais
    Toute l'actualité de l'OL, débats, vidéos, avants et après matchs

Formations

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Villeurbanne 2011 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle E-Business

    Webmarketing, Gestion de projets, Conduite de changement, Management humain, Web Design, Référencement, Développement de sites web&CMS, SIRH, ERP

  • La Martinière Duchère

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 BTS Informatique de Gestion

  • Lycée René Cassin

    Tarare 2005 - 2008 Baccalauréat STG Spécialité : Comptabilité Finance des Entreprises

Réseau