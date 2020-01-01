Vivien DEMARE

Bonjour et bienvenue sur mon profil,
Chef de projet web : Pilotage projet méthode Agile, relation client, management humain, réalisation de spécifications fonctionnelles, user stories, roadmap, gestion backlog, sprints, kanban, organisation d'ateliers
Gestion de projet : Asana, Jira, ServiceNow, Slack, GanttProject, Google Tools
Gestion développement web : GitHub, GitLab
Ergonomie/Design : Audit ergonomique et fonctionnel, recherche et conception UX/UI Design, Personae, Arborescence, Parcours utilisateur
Langages de Programmation : PHP, C#, Java, PL/SQL, HTML/CSS
Conception UX/UI : Sketch app, Marvel, Invision, Zeplin
Webmarketing : Audit webmarketing, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Référencement SEO/SEA
CMS : Wordpress, Prestashop, Joomla, Drupal
PAO : Photoshop, Illustrator, GIMP
Bases de données : MySQL, Oracle, SQLServer, Modélisation des données
E-Learning : Création de formations en ligne, Audacity, Captivate
Autre : Diplôme Réseaux Informatiques Cisco CCNA