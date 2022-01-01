Waheb FARAH

From IT Infrastructure consultancy up to software solution selling, I have a broad knowledge of technology sales, good market insight and customer satisfaction oriented approach. Extensive and valuable Experience (16 years) in selling, engaging and delivering IT projects for large customers in France and Europe. In-depth exposure to program and project Management best practices. Well versed in large account management and partner relationship building. Results-oriented, decisive leader with proven success in services and support businesses. Track record of increasing sales, achieving highly complex projects while conducting change management and growing customer satisfaction.



Specialties:IT Consulting

Software solution Selling

Staff Development programs

Services Business P&L management

Budget/Sales Forecasting

Key Parternership Development

High Stake Negotiations

Program/Project Management

Risk Management / Quality control

Process redesign

Change Management



Mes compétences :

Management

Développement commercial

Conseil

Informatique

Négociation