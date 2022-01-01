Menu

Waheb FARAH

PARIS

En résumé

From IT Infrastructure consultancy up to software solution selling, I have a broad knowledge of technology sales, good market insight and customer satisfaction oriented approach. Extensive and valuable Experience (16 years) in selling, engaging and delivering IT projects for large customers in France and Europe. In-depth exposure to program and project Management best practices. Well versed in large account management and partner relationship building. Results-oriented, decisive leader with proven success in services and support businesses. Track record of increasing sales, achieving highly complex projects while conducting change management and growing customer satisfaction.

Specialties:IT Consulting
Software solution Selling
Staff Development programs
Services Business P&L management
Budget/Sales Forecasting
Key Parternership Development
High Stake Negotiations
Program/Project Management
Risk Management / Quality control
Process redesign
Change Management

Mes compétences :
Management
Développement commercial
Conseil
Informatique
Négociation

Entreprises

  • - HEWLETT PACKARD France | HP - DIRECTOR, DATACENTER TRANSFORMATION & CLOUD

    2012 - maintenant Consulting Practice Director - IT Transformation
    - Datacenter Transformation
    - Converged Cloud
    - Converged Infrastructures

  • SCC - DIRECTEUR TECHNIQUE

    2010 - 2011

  • MICROSOFT - EMEA BUSINESS MANAGER

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2006 - 2010 Directed a European Services Team. Lead operations and strategic direction; define the support strategy and the execution plan with full responsibility for EMEA Developer business. Provide EMEA cross-region management (all WE countries) and coordination with corporate product groups in Seattle WA.

  • MICROSOFT - ENGAGEMENT MANAGER

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2002 - 2006 Provided a cross-functional consulting Business Management. Lead the new Enterprise Project Management Services initiative in France. Define the services strategy and drive the execution plan. Business Development & Services opportunities identification: IT Infrastructure, EPM, Business Intelligence and Portals. Accountable for developing consulting and licensing revenues, products enhancement and customer satisfaction

  • MICROSOFT - SENIOR STRATEGY CONSULTANT

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 1999 - 2002 Enterprise Strategy Consultantancy. Combining knowledge of business and industry with a detailed understanding of Microsoft’s vision and technologies to help customers to architect, implement and deploy Microsoft technologies across different business. Accountable for developing strategic consulting, technology adoption and driving customer satisfaction.

    Leading several consulting engagements in architecture design and deployment of Microsoft infrastructure technologies (Active Directory, Windows Server, Office, Exchange Server, SMS, terminal Services, IP Networking services…). Accountable for high quality projects delivery, and customer satisfaction

  • ADMIRAL-DECYLOG - CONSULTANT - TEAM LEADER

    1995 - 1999

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1990 - 1992 GENIE LOCIEL

