Menu

Walid LARGOU

LYON

En résumé

IT specialist with 4+ years of professional experience in information technologies. Expert and highly familiar with a wide variety of backup, storage, engineering, networking and operating system software.

Certifications :
-> Information Storage Associate Version 3 (EMCISA)
-> Implementation Engineer, NetWorker Specialist Version 7.0 (EMCIE)
-> Implementation Engineer, Unity Solutions Specialist Version 1.0 (EMCIE)
-> IBM Certified System Administrator - WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment V8.0
-> Veritas Sales Expert (Backup Exec)
-> Veritas Sales Expert Plus (Backup Exec)
-> VMware Sales Professional (VSP)

Mes compétences :
VMware
EMC Networker
Lenovo X6
EMC Centera
EMC VNX
EMC ECS
Veritas Netbackup

Entreprises

  • Power Maroc - Ingénieur stockage/sauvegarde/virtualisation

    LYON 2016 - maintenant Liste des projets réalisés : (Pour obtenir les détails merci de me contacter sur largouwalid@gmail.com)

    Projet ONEE : Networker 9 (SQL Server 2008/2012, Hyper-V, Sharepoint, Exchange, Oracle, SAP on Exadata, SAP Hana, Active Directory, SAP MaxDB), Oracle ZS3-2, Oracle SL150.

    Projet Jacobs Engineering : Netbackup 7.7.3, vSphere 6.0, Dell PowerEdge R930, Avamar, Data Domain 2500, PowerVault TL4000

    Projet MJL : Networker 9 (SQL Server, Active Directory, Exchange DAG), Data Domain 2500

    Projet CMR : Networker 9 (Sharepoint, Exchange, VMware, DB2, Oracle), Data Domain 2500, vSphere 6.0

    Projet WafaSalaf : VNX 5600, RecoverPoint, Data Domain 2500

    Projet Diana Holding : Networker 9.1, vSphere 5.5

    Projet IAM : Centera, vSphere 6.0, RedHat, Lenovo X6, VNX5600, Netbackup 7.7

    Projet IAM MCO : WebSphere

    Projet ONP : Avamar

  • Capgemini - Software Engineer

    SURESNES 2014 - 2016
    Transverse :
    - Responsable Oracle DBA du pôle (Création de script de sauvegarde RMAN, Création de procédure, validation des schémas)
    - Administration Websphere 8.5

    Responsable Dev/MCO sur plusieurs applications pour le client SNCF :

    SAS:
     Description : Application dédiée à l'authentification de toute les applications du client.
     Technologie : Asp.NET , Web Service SOAP, Windows Service, Ajax
     Tâches : Développement et maintenance applicatives ,Administration Serveur Microsoft IIS 7, Test Unitaire (SOAPUI) , Rédaction de documents techniques (Conception, Déploiement, Configuration), Administration IIS.

    Nomade :
     Description : Application dédiée au pointage des wagons par les agents sur PDA.
     Technologie : Partie Client (C# , Windows Mobile 6, SQL Compact), Partie Serveur (Oracle, JavaEE (Servlet , JSP, MyBatis, Log4j), Tomcat 8).
     Tâches : Développement et maintenance applicatives , Administration Serveur Tomcat 6, Migration de Java 6 en 8. Test Unitaire (Wfetch) , Rédaction de documents techniques (Conception, Déploiement, Configuration), Direction d'atelier technique avec le client.

    Fleet
     Description : Application dédiée à la gestion des stocks de wagons en responsabilité du SNCF FRET sur le réseau France et de répondre aux commandes de wagons vides des clients.
     Technologie : Partie Client (Swing), Partie Serveur (Oracle, JavaEE (Servlet , MyBatis, Log4j), Tomcat 8).
     Tâches : Développement et maintenance applicatives , Administration Serveur Tomcat 8, Migration de Java 6 en 8. Rédaction de documents techniques (Conception, Déploiement, Configuration), Direction d'atelier technique avec le client.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :