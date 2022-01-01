Walid LARGOU

IT specialist with 4+ years of professional experience in information technologies. Expert and highly familiar with a wide variety of backup, storage, engineering, networking and operating system software.
Certifications :
-> Information Storage Associate Version 3 (EMCISA)
-> Implementation Engineer, NetWorker Specialist Version 7.0 (EMCIE)
-> Implementation Engineer, Unity Solutions Specialist Version 1.0 (EMCIE)
-> IBM Certified System Administrator - WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment V8.0
-> Veritas Sales Expert (Backup Exec)
-> Veritas Sales Expert Plus (Backup Exec)
-> VMware Sales Professional (VSP)
Mes compétences :
VMware
EMC Networker
Lenovo X6
EMC Centera
EMC VNX
EMC ECS
Veritas Netbackup