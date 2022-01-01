Walid LARGOU

IT specialist with 4+ years of professional experience in information technologies. Expert and highly familiar with a wide variety of backup, storage, engineering, networking and operating system software.



Certifications :

-> Information Storage Associate Version 3 (EMCISA)

-> Implementation Engineer, NetWorker Specialist Version 7.0 (EMCIE)

-> Implementation Engineer, Unity Solutions Specialist Version 1.0 (EMCIE)

-> IBM Certified System Administrator - WebSphere Application Server Network Deployment V8.0

-> Veritas Sales Expert (Backup Exec)

-> Veritas Sales Expert Plus (Backup Exec)

-> VMware Sales Professional (VSP)



Mes compétences :

VMware

EMC Networker

Lenovo X6

EMC Centera

EMC VNX

EMC ECS

Veritas Netbackup