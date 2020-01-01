Watch The Voice Holiday Celebration Live Stream Online LIVE

NBC The Voice Holiday Celebration airs Thursday, December 3 at 8 p.M.

Usher in the yuletide season with this new holiday celebration from The Voice, premiering Thursday, December 3 at 8 p.M. ET/PT on NBC.



The Voice Holiday Celebration 2020 Preview

For The Voice Holiday Celebration, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani will share their favorite holiday traditions and memories, plus a plethora of Voice coaches from years past, some musical legends, and many artists from The Voice family will be on hand to perform classic and modern holiday favorites.



In the promo released this week, Stefani can be seen performing Feliz Navidad and also singing a duet with Shelton on You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Other stars featured in the promo include Michael Buble, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams.



The Voice is currently in the middle of its 19th season. The nine remaining finalists include Ben Allen (Team Gwen), Cami Clune (Team Kelly), DeSz (Team Kelly), Ian Flanigan (Team Blake), John Holiday (Team Legend), Tamara Jade (Team Legend), Bailey Rae (Team Legend), Jim Ranger (Team Blake), and Carter Rubin (Team Gwen).



According to Gold Derby, the artists remaining in the competition who are most likely to win are Jade, Flanigan, Rubin, and Clune.



The Voice Holiday Celebration premieres Thursday, December 3 at 8 p.M. ET/PT on NBC, with encores running Wednesday, December 16, and Tuesday, December 22, also at 8 p.M. Other upcoming holiday programming on NBC includes Dr. Seuss The Grinch Musical, the Saturday Night Live Christmas special, the Global Citizen Prize, and the annual broadcasts of Its a Wonderful Life and the Christmas Eve Mass held in St. Peters Basilica in Rome, Italy.



