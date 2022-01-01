Wolfgang SCHOENE (WOLFGANG)

Professional background

1973-1975 - Teacher

German language teacher to Italian students at Windsor Language School in Monza Italy

1976-1978

German and Italian language teacher to Italian students at Milan-based interpreters' school SSTI (Scuola Superiore per Traduttori e Interpreti): Translation, Interpreting, Consecutive and Simultaneous (DE<>IT)

1978-1980

Partner in Milan-based Translation Agency (Target Lingue): Translator and PM in charge of German/Italian/French/English

1980 to present date

Freelance translator and interpreter

Voice talent

*********************************

Main fields of specialization in translation (an excerpt):

Automotive (Fiat Group) (EN/IT/FR>DE)

Agricultural machinery (IT/FR>DE)

Industrial sweeper/scrubber machines (EN>DE

Earthmoving machinery (EN_US/IT>DE)

Excavators (EN_US/IT>DE)

Trucks (EN_US>DE/IT)

Patents (IT/EN>DE)

Heavy duty machine tools (IT/EN_US>DE)

Tools (FR/EN>DE)

Pharmaceutics (EN/IT/FR>DE)

Oenology (FR/IT>DE)

Metallurgy (FR>DE)

Nuclear power plants (EN/FR>DE)

Lubricants (EN>DE)

Contracts

********************************

Other translation topics:

Tourism, editorial (Baedeker, Giunti Multimedia, De Agostini, Nada Editore et al.), printer software localization, printing presses, video games localization, mechanics, friction material, footwear, medical, recipes, metallography, translation (FR>DE) and audio/video recording of training courses for prospective technical translators.

********************************

Voice-overs, dubs and characterization, subtitling (an excerpt):

TV: Arte - RAI - Euronews - Mediaset - ZDF Yacht&Sails

Companies: Apple - Sector - Geox - Galbani - Stonefly - Visa - Zedda Piras - Vivident - DiSaronno - Campari Lavazza

Giochi Preziosi

Announcing voice at railway stations in Milan and Florence

********************************

Narrating voice of:

The Holy Shroud, official video

Padre Pio, official video

Maria Callas, official video

Vespa Story

Dizionario dei vini dItalia

Hundreds+ corporate videos

E-learning

********************************

Subtitles for cinema movies (French movie titles) (an excerpt)

M. et Mme. Adelman

120 BPM

Les Gardiennes

Une affaire urgente

Parati

59 secondes

Ceux qui travaillent

Short movie Intimity

TV series Double vie

Les Dames

Nous finirons ensemble

Loulou

Fahim

Un monde plus grand

*********************************

Published translations

Trekking im Himalaya

Führer zu der Erforschung der Sinai-Halbinsel

Malediven Tauchführer

Rotes Meer Ein Unterwasserparadies

Das Marmorgestein Apuliens

********************************

Language skills:

German mother tongue

Italian mother tongue level

French excellent

English fluent



Office equipment:

Mac OSX+Parallels Desktop 18 + everything a pro translator needs

Microsoft 365

Windows 11

Subtitle Edit Pro

Fiber optic internet connection





Sound recording & editing:

ZOOM UAC-2 Soundcard

Mikes: Røde NT 2000/ Røde NT1 / MXL

Cubase LE 12

Logic Pro X



Affiliate of the following professional association:



SFT - Société Française des Traducteurs

Aprotrad Association professionelle des métiers de la traduction

ATAA Association des traducteurs/adaptateurs de laudiovisuel



Social networks:

- Proz: http://www.proz.com/translator/12388

- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/wolfgangschoene

- Skype: soundandword