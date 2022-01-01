Wolfgang SCHOENE (WOLFGANG)

Professional background
1973-1975 - Teacher
German language teacher to Italian students at Windsor Language School in Monza Italy
1976-1978
German and Italian language teacher to Italian students at Milan-based interpreters' school SSTI (Scuola Superiore per Traduttori e Interpreti): Translation, Interpreting, Consecutive and Simultaneous (DE<>IT)
1978-1980
Partner in Milan-based Translation Agency (Target Lingue): Translator and PM in charge of German/Italian/French/English
1980 to present date
Freelance translator and interpreter
Voice talent
Main fields of specialization in translation (an excerpt):
Automotive (Fiat Group) (EN/IT/FR>DE)
Agricultural machinery (IT/FR>DE)
Industrial sweeper/scrubber machines (EN>DE
Earthmoving machinery (EN_US/IT>DE)
Excavators (EN_US/IT>DE)
Trucks (EN_US>DE/IT)
Patents (IT/EN>DE)
Heavy duty machine tools (IT/EN_US>DE)
Tools (FR/EN>DE)
Pharmaceutics (EN/IT/FR>DE)
Oenology (FR/IT>DE)
Metallurgy (FR>DE)
Nuclear power plants (EN/FR>DE)
Lubricants (EN>DE)
Contracts
Other translation topics:
Tourism, editorial (Baedeker, Giunti Multimedia, De Agostini, Nada Editore et al.), printer software localization, printing presses, video games localization, mechanics, friction material, footwear, medical, recipes, metallography, translation (FR>DE) and audio/video recording of training courses for prospective technical translators.
Voice-overs, dubs and characterization, subtitling (an excerpt):
TV: Arte - RAI - Euronews - Mediaset - ZDF Yacht&Sails
Companies: Apple - Sector - Geox - Galbani - Stonefly - Visa - Zedda Piras - Vivident - DiSaronno - Campari Lavazza
Giochi Preziosi
Announcing voice at railway stations in Milan and Florence
Narrating voice of:
The Holy Shroud, official video
Padre Pio, official video
Maria Callas, official video
Vespa Story
Dizionario dei vini dItalia
Hundreds+ corporate videos
E-learning
Subtitles for cinema movies (French movie titles) (an excerpt)
M. et Mme. Adelman
120 BPM
Les Gardiennes
Une affaire urgente
Parati
59 secondes
Ceux qui travaillent
Short movie Intimity
TV series Double vie
Les Dames
Nous finirons ensemble
Loulou
Fahim
Un monde plus grand
Published translations
Trekking im Himalaya
Führer zu der Erforschung der Sinai-Halbinsel
Malediven Tauchführer
Rotes Meer Ein Unterwasserparadies
Das Marmorgestein Apuliens
Language skills:
German mother tongue
Italian mother tongue level
French excellent
English fluent
Office equipment:
Mac OSX+Parallels Desktop 18 + everything a pro translator needs
Microsoft 365
Windows 11
Subtitle Edit Pro
Fiber optic internet connection
Sound recording & editing:
ZOOM UAC-2 Soundcard
Mikes: Røde NT 2000/ Røde NT1 / MXL
Cubase LE 12
Logic Pro X
Affiliate of the following professional association:
SFT - Société Française des Traducteurs
Aprotrad Association professionelle des métiers de la traduction
ATAA Association des traducteurs/adaptateurs de laudiovisuel
Social networks:
- Proz: http://www.proz.com/translator/12388
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/wolfgangschoene
- Skype: soundandword
