Xavier CLERDAN

EXPERIENCE:
2020 à 2023 LA COMMUNAUTE, Marseille
Poste: ADVF
2013 à 2019 SOC. ONET, Marseille
Agent machiniste
1990 à 2013 CUISINE
Poste: Chef de partie
Caraibes-Norvège
1977 à 1989 SERVICE DE SALLE
Poste: Chef de rang
Caraibes-Luxembourg-USA
FORMATION:
2020 POEC ALTERIAD, Marseille
Section: service social
1990 CFTH-INFATH, Chambery
Section: cuisine
1976 ECOLE HOTELLIERE GOLF HOTEL, Hyères
Section: service restaurant
LIVRES:
THE BALTIMOREAN IMPERIAL BRIOCHE, with spiced glazed chesnust
specialty brioche
Selfpublished
LES NOUVELLES TARTES ET QUICHES FANTAISIES
Autoedition
ITINERAIRE PHILOSOPHIQUE DE CANNES A BARCELONE A DEUX ROUES
Recit de voyage
Editeur: Edilivre
