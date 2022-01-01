Xavier CLERDAN

EXPERIENCE:



2020 à 2023 LA COMMUNAUTE, Marseille

Poste: ADVF



2013 à 2019 SOC. ONET, Marseille

Agent machiniste



1990 à 2013 CUISINE

Poste: Chef de partie

Caraibes-Norvège



1977 à 1989 SERVICE DE SALLE

Poste: Chef de rang

Caraibes-Luxembourg-USA





FORMATION:



2020 POEC ALTERIAD, Marseille

Section: service social



1990 CFTH-INFATH, Chambery

Section: cuisine



1976 ECOLE HOTELLIERE GOLF HOTEL, Hyères

Section: service restaurant



LIVRES:



THE BALTIMOREAN IMPERIAL BRIOCHE, with spiced glazed chesnust

specialty brioche

Selfpublished



LES NOUVELLES TARTES ET QUICHES FANTAISIES

Autoedition



ITINERAIRE PHILOSOPHIQUE DE CANNES A BARCELONE A DEUX ROUES

Recit de voyage

Editeur: Edilivre