Xavier CLERDAN

MARSEILLE

En résumé

EXPERIENCE:

2020 à 2023 LA COMMUNAUTE, Marseille
Poste: ADVF

2013 à 2019 SOC. ONET, Marseille
Agent machiniste

1990 à 2013 CUISINE
Poste: Chef de partie
Caraibes-Norvège

1977 à 1989 SERVICE DE SALLE
Poste: Chef de rang
Caraibes-Luxembourg-USA


FORMATION:

2020 POEC ALTERIAD, Marseille
Section: service social

1990 CFTH-INFATH, Chambery
Section: cuisine

1976 ECOLE HOTELLIERE GOLF HOTEL, Hyères
Section: service restaurant

LIVRES:

THE BALTIMOREAN IMPERIAL BRIOCHE, with spiced glazed chesnust
specialty brioche
Selfpublished

LES NOUVELLES TARTES ET QUICHES FANTAISIES
Autoedition

ITINERAIRE PHILOSOPHIQUE DE CANNES A BARCELONE A DEUX ROUES
Recit de voyage
Editeur: Edilivre

