Inspired by innovation & digital technologies, i am currently accelerating my rise in competences by performing the Executive MBA (in Part time,2 Friday per Month), Positive leadership & sustainable performance, at IESEG Business School.



Mes compétences :

MCTS 70-643

MCSA 2008 / MCITP : server administrator

Management

Itil

Windows to go

Microsoft bitlocker - MBAM

Windows 8.1

Innovation

Leadership

Gestion de budget