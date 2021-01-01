Retail
Xavier GURRERA
Xavier GURRERA
Cergy
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
ABB
- Chef de Projet
Cergy
2009 - maintenant
Chef de projet dans le domaine de la Haute tension
ABB
- Responsable Autom / Chef de projet
Cergy
2005 - 2009
DURR
- Responsable automatismes
2000 - 2004
ALSTOM AUTOMATION
- Responsables etudes automatismes
1993 - 2000
GEMPLUS
- Technicien maintenance
Meudon
1991 - 1993
Formations
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
1995 - 2000
Automatismes Industriels
Réseau
Christian FOLOPPE
Christian LANDRU
François WISCART
Herve BIGUET
Jean ROCHE
Julien SAVY
Laurent FRAYSSINET
Lionel SALAKO
Pelle MANUEL
Stephane ROCHA