Xavier VERMERSCH

MONTEREAU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Groupe BOUCHARD - Directeur administratif et financier groupe

    2018 - maintenant

  • General Cable - CFO Silec Cable

    Montereau Fault Yonne 2009 - 2018 Sagem cable division taken over in 2005 by the american Group General Cable : 1,150 employees, 400 million euros of net income, production of industrial, construction, specialty, energy, telecommunications and OF cables, a leader in manufacturing and installation of HDVC, AC terrestrial interconnections.

    Main realizations :
    * Deleveraging of the company (120 M of free cash)
    * Return on 90 M capex self-financed
    * Credit management and banks relationship on framework and long term contract (> 200 m of lines)
    * Financial analysis (costing, launch new activities, profitability and return).
    * Fp&a, 5 years plan modelisation; Actual, Forecasts, Plan, Kpis
    * Industrial management control
    * Turnkey project control (HDVC interconnexion contracts) for general cable Emed,
    * Business financial partner
    Team 26 p in France, UAE

Formations

Réseau