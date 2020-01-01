Xavier VERMERSCH

General Cable
- CFO Silec Cable
Montereau Fault Yonne
2009 - 2018
Sagem cable division taken over in 2005 by the american Group General Cable : 1,150 employees, 400 million euros of net income, production of industrial, construction, specialty, energy, telecommunications and OF cables, a leader in manufacturing and installation of HDVC, AC terrestrial interconnections.
Main realizations :
* Deleveraging of the company (120 M of free cash)
* Return on 90 M capex self-financed
* Credit management and banks relationship on framework and long term contract (> 200 m of lines)
* Financial analysis (costing, launch new activities, profitability and return).
* Fp&a, 5 years plan modelisation; Actual, Forecasts, Plan, Kpis
* Industrial management control
* Turnkey project control (HDVC interconnexion contracts) for general cable Emed,
* Business financial partner
Team 26 p in France, UAE