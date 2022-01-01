Yahn FOURNILLON

Mes compétences :
Contrôle interne
Direction financière
Contrôle de gestion
Reporting
Comptabilité
Management
Finance
Entreprises
Constellium
- Finance Director
Paris2013 - maintenantIn charge of cash, accounting and controlling
Valeo
- Financial Controller Slovakia
Paris2011 - 2013
CHROMALOX
- Financial controller
2009 - 2011Chief Financial officer for international operations (France, UK and India). Management of local financial procedures and internal controls, budget and business plan, CAPEX follow, cash management, supervision of external audits. Reporting in US GAAP.
Inergy Automotive Systems
- Financial controller
2002 - 2009SAP Business Expert: Controlling representative in global SAP roll out project, Deployment of all the financial procedures, and internal controls, definition of all the required documentation to allow cash management and forecasting, control over capital expenditure, product costing, set up of standard costs and industrial performance measurement, the R&D activity and project profitability analysis.
Gide Loyrette Nouel
- Controller
Paris2001 - 2002Responsible for all the foreign subsidiaries. Consolidation and follow-up of the financials of the 11 foreign offices, monthly review of the activity with each office managers and recommendations for improvement, define intercompany flows, definition of reporting rules, Accounting and tax regulations reviews in Czech Republic, Turkey, Belgium and Poland