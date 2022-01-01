Menu

Yahn FOURNILLON

Paris

Mes compétences :
Contrôle interne
Direction financière
Contrôle de gestion
Reporting
Comptabilité
Management
Finance

Entreprises

  • Constellium - Finance Director

    Paris 2013 - maintenant In charge of cash, accounting and controlling

  • Valeo - Financial Controller Slovakia

    Paris 2011 - 2013

  • CHROMALOX - Financial controller

    2009 - 2011 Chief Financial officer for international operations (France, UK and India). Management of local financial procedures and internal controls, budget and business plan, CAPEX follow, cash management, supervision of external audits. Reporting in US GAAP.

  • Inergy Automotive Systems - Financial controller

    2002 - 2009 SAP Business Expert: Controlling representative in global SAP roll out project, Deployment of all the financial procedures, and internal controls, definition of all the required documentation to allow cash management and forecasting, control over capital expenditure, product costing, set up of standard costs and industrial performance measurement, the R&D activity and project profitability analysis.

  • Gide Loyrette Nouel - Controller

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Responsible for all the foreign subsidiaries. Consolidation and follow-up of the financials of the 11 foreign offices, monthly review of the activity with each office managers and recommendations for improvement, define intercompany flows, definition of reporting rules, Accounting and tax regulations reviews in Czech Republic, Turkey, Belgium and Poland

Formations

  • ESC Chambéry

    Le Bourget Du Lac 1996 - 1998 Finance & controlling

    Finance & Controlling