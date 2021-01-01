Menu

Yann DESJARDINS

PARIS

En résumé

Directeur Artistique - Motion/ Print / Illustration

- Réalisations :
Infographie / Iconographie / illustration
Photographie (retouche d’image, matte painting )
Logo / Charte graphique
Mise en page de documents (print / web)
Vidéo 2d / 3d / Vfx (conception / animation / montage / postprod / intégration)

- Création :
Conception et Communication Objets
Design de logo / Création d’image de marque / Branding
Univers graphique / Storytelling / Storyboarding / PréMaquettes / Maquettes

Mes compétences :
Création
Infographiste
Illustration
Graphisme
Graphiste
Print
Web
Communication
Gestion de projet
Internet
Management
Montage vidéo
Flash
Illustrator
Photoshop
PAO
MAC
Directeur artistique
After effects
Chef de projets

Entreprises

  • Freelance - Art Director / Motion Designer / Gfx

    2013 - maintenant www.yanndesjardins.com

  • Versus - Directeur Artistique - Chargé de campagne promo

    2011 - 2013

  • ENTREPARTICULIERS.COM - Directeur Artistique

    Levallois-Perret 2010 - 2012

  • Brainsonic - Directeur Artistique / Motion designer

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Conception et réalisation de vidéomail et médias web. ( da, scenarisation, storyboard, montage, animation, Fx, sounddesign ... ).

  • Fleur de Pixel - Directeur Artistique / Associé

    chemille-en-anjou 2005 - maintenant

  • Croisière Jaune - Directeur Artistique / Designer Print & Web

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Agence voyage evenementielle/séminaire incentive : responsable
    autonome de la prestation médias sur la communication
    de l'agence et leurs séminaires/groupes.

  • FKGB - Graphiste Web et Print

    2002 - 2003 Agence de com° evenementielle :
    DA web et print ( jeux vidéos/films/web )

  • BAREJOS - Animateur/Monteur

    2001 - 2002 Agence de com° evenementielle :
    infographiste DA pour déclinaison interfaces films dvd

  • BABEL AT STAL - Graphiste web / DA junior web

    2000 - 2001 Agence de com° internet : infographiste / DA web et intégration ( bandeaux pub/sites )

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau