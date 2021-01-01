Yann DESJARDINS

Directeur Artistique - Motion/ Print / Illustration
- Réalisations :
Infographie / Iconographie / illustration
Photographie (retouche d’image, matte painting )
Logo / Charte graphique
Mise en page de documents (print / web)
Vidéo 2d / 3d / Vfx (conception / animation / montage / postprod / intégration)
- Création :
Conception et Communication Objets
Design de logo / Création d’image de marque / Branding
Univers graphique / Storytelling / Storyboarding / PréMaquettes / Maquettes
Mes compétences :
Création
Infographiste
Illustration
Graphisme
Graphiste
Print
Web
Communication
Gestion de projet
Internet
Management
Montage vidéo
Flash
Illustrator
Photoshop
PAO
MAC
Directeur artistique
After effects
Chef de projets
Pas de formation renseignée