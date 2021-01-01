Retail
Yann GUILHEM
Ajouter
Yann GUILHEM
Contres
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vijeo Designer
Unity
Pl7 pro
WinCC
See Electrical
Tia Portal
Entreprises
St Michel
- Responsable Automatisme et Électricité
Contres
2018 - maintenant
St Michel
- Automaticien
Contres
2014 - 2018
Andros
- Automaticien
BIARS SUR CERE
2009 - 2014
Formations
Lycée Vauvenargues DNTS CPI
Aix En Provence
2003 - 2004
Lycée Pierre Caraminot BTS MAI
Egletons
2001 - 2003
Lycée Georges Cabanis
Brive La Gaillarde
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Franck GUILLOT
Frédéric COMBES
Johann BOËS
Laurent MARCHE
Ludovic LAMAND
Matthieu COTTIAS
Pierre D'AUBIGNY
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Sandrine SAND.SEB
Yvonnick LAYEC