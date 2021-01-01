Menu

Yann GUILHEM

Contres

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vijeo Designer
Unity
Pl7 pro
WinCC
See Electrical
Tia Portal

Entreprises

  • St Michel - Responsable Automatisme et Électricité

    Contres 2018 - maintenant

  • St Michel - Automaticien

    Contres 2014 - 2018

  • Andros - Automaticien

    BIARS SUR CERE 2009 - 2014

Formations

Réseau