Menu

Yannick LACASTAIGNERATTE

Bordeaux

En résumé

After a few years spent engineering cool things for startups and conducting projects for a huge retail company, I cofounded Steek - a B2B online storage company - in 2002. It worked well, got big and got sold in 2009 to a European leader in the security business.

In 2011, I've co-founded Ezakus. The company was a pioneer in the predictive analytics in Europe and has been acquired in 2016.

More recently I've been helping companies to scale their organization and process. In 2019 I've had the opportunity to do this with Fieldbox.ai, a fast scaling and very impressive company with the superpower to deploy Artificial Intelligence in industrial operations in weeks.

I am now working on more personal projects and doing occasional consulting missions for founders and managers.

Entreprises

  • Fieldbox.ai - Head of Professional Services

    Bordeaux 2019 - 2020 FieldBox.ai helps industries dramatically improve their operational efficiency thanks to artificial intelligence.

    The FieldBox.ai platform makes it possible to deploy artificial intelligence in the heart of industrial sites. By relocating decision making in factories, and automating it with AI, FieldBox.ai dramatically reduces the cost and time required to fulfill the promises of Industry 4.0.

  • Ezakus - Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

    2011 - 2016 Ezakus (www.ezakus.com) provides web and mobile predictive targeting campaigns to more than 100 major advertisers through 150 global Premium Publishers, with a daily reach of +50 million unique users and +1Billion real-time analyzed and targeted touch-points.

    Ezakus is a pioneer of Pretargeting, offering the very first performance based upper-funnel marketing solution for brands and merchants. The Ezakus solution leverages a proprietary Data Management Platform along with a large team of engineers, mathematicians and advertising technology specialists who analyze and make sense of “Big Data”, while ensuring full respect for users’ anonymity.

    Founded in 2011, the company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Bordeaux, London, and Paris, and is backed by Idinvest.

    In 2016, NP6 Group acquires Ezakus.

  • F-Secure - Director, Operations for Storage and Digital Content

    2009 - 2010 Conduct the integration of Steek's operational structure within F-Secure organisation and corporate policies.

    Industrialize the product development and reinforce the Professional Services.

  • Steek - Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer

    2002 - 2009 Steek was a European leader of online storage technology, working nearly exclusively for ISPs and Telcos.

    My focus was on :
    - Strategic, tactical and short-term operations management
    - Management of the day-to-day activities
    - Design, operation and improvement of processes and teams delivering our solutions.

    Steek has been acquired by F-Secure in 2009.
    http://techcrunch.com/2009/07/15/f-secure-pays-e275-million-for-french-storage-startup-steek/

  • Carrefour - Project Director

    Massy 1999 - 2002 • Directeur de Projet Technique - En charge d'une équipe de Chefs de Projet
    • Expertise technique pour les projets e-business du groupe.
    • Direction technique pour des projets à grande audience (ex : site des 36 ans de Carrefour : 15 pays du groupe impliqués)
    • Responsable des Etudes pour les initiatives de la filiale @Carrefour

    Responsable Etudes et Développement pour un important projet ISP / Portail :
    • Management de plusieurs dizaines d'experts et consultants
    • Organisation IT internationale
    • Liaison entre les équipes marketing et technique

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau