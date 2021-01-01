Yannick LACASTAIGNERATTE

After a few years spent engineering cool things for startups and conducting projects for a huge retail company, I cofounded Steek - a B2B online storage company - in 2002. It worked well, got big and got sold in 2009 to a European leader in the security business.



In 2011, I've co-founded Ezakus. The company was a pioneer in the predictive analytics in Europe and has been acquired in 2016.



More recently I've been helping companies to scale their organization and process. In 2019 I've had the opportunity to do this with Fieldbox.ai, a fast scaling and very impressive company with the superpower to deploy Artificial Intelligence in industrial operations in weeks.



I am now working on more personal projects and doing occasional consulting missions for founders and managers.