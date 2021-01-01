Menu

Yaroslav SOROKOPUD

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

ZÜRICH AREA, SWITZERLAND

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.yaroslav-sorokopud.ddab.ru

  • Whirlpool Europe s.r.l., Ukraine - Head Of Marketing Department, based in Kiev, Ukraine

    2005 - 2009 Marketing responsibilities:
    • Developing 5P’s local strategy for the market to ensure the Profit Plan achievement
    • Developing local ATL strategy for the market to ensure the right target auditory is reached
    • Developing local PR strategy for the market
    • Developing of BTL strategy for the market to ensure the right trade is involved
    • Developing of market research strategy to ensure the planning is adequate to market reality Trade Marketing responsibilities:
    • Developing local trade product strategy to ensure the right product is in the market
    • Developing local trade and consumer promotion strategy

    Biggest success was an establishment of marketing department with 4 direct subordinates and implementation of consumer and PR strategy

  • Reckitt Benckiser, Azerbaijan - Regional Business Development Manager, based in Baku, Azerbaijan

    2004 - 2005 Sales responsibilities:
    • Achieve TOP LINE and sales to trade.
    • Negotiate major contracts with distributors.
    • Panning, implementation and control of all Commercial/Sales and Distribution activities in Azerbaijan
    • Monitor report and analyze competitive sales and distribution results.
    • Key Accounts management.
    • Manage and execute effectively from local level inventory levels.
    • Achieve Distribution Targets.Trade Marketing responsibilities:
    • Develop and implement local Strategies related to 4 P’s approach.
    • Develop and follow up national sales, distribution and merchandising objectives.
    • Develop and implement Trade Promotions.
    • Develop, motivate and train field force.
    • Implement local Pricing Policy and Strategy.
    • Develop customer incentive programs at distributor’s and retail level.

    Biggest success was establishing of a booming business on the assigned territory after low market performance in the past years and getting valuable country distributor's trust and commitment back.

  • Reckitt Benckiser, Ukraine - Trade Marketing Manager, Ukraine, Kiev

    2001 - 2004

  • Pulse Ltd., Kiev, Ukraine, Full-Service Advertising Agency - Account Manager

    1998 - 2001

  • Personnel Select, Recruitment Agency, Kiev, Ukraine - Recruitment Specialist / Accountant

    1997 - 1998

  • McDonald's Ukraine, Ltd. Restaurant "Khreshatyk" - Crew Trainer

    1997 - 1997

  • Personnel Select, Recruitment Agency, Kiev, Ukraine - Assistant to Country Manager

    1996 - 1997

  • Ukrainian Investment Magazine "Welcome" - Translator / Interpreter

    1996 - 1996

  • Freelancer - Freelance interpreter / Translator

    1994 - 1995

Formations

  • National Academy Of Management

    maintenant

Réseau