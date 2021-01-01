Yaroslav SOROKOPUD

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Whirlpool Europe s.r.l., Ukraine
- Head Of Marketing Department, based in Kiev, Ukraine
2005 - 2009
Marketing responsibilities:
• Developing 5P’s local strategy for the market to ensure the Profit Plan achievement
• Developing local ATL strategy for the market to ensure the right target auditory is reached
• Developing local PR strategy for the market
• Developing of BTL strategy for the market to ensure the right trade is involved
• Developing of market research strategy to ensure the planning is adequate to market reality Trade Marketing responsibilities:
• Developing local trade product strategy to ensure the right product is in the market
• Developing local trade and consumer promotion strategy
Biggest success was an establishment of marketing department with 4 direct subordinates and implementation of consumer and PR strategy
Reckitt Benckiser, Azerbaijan
- Regional Business Development Manager, based in Baku, Azerbaijan
2004 - 2005
Sales responsibilities:
• Achieve TOP LINE and sales to trade.
• Negotiate major contracts with distributors.
• Panning, implementation and control of all Commercial/Sales and Distribution activities in Azerbaijan
• Monitor report and analyze competitive sales and distribution results.
• Key Accounts management.
• Manage and execute effectively from local level inventory levels.
• Achieve Distribution Targets.Trade Marketing responsibilities:
• Develop and implement local Strategies related to 4 P’s approach.
• Develop and follow up national sales, distribution and merchandising objectives.
• Develop and implement Trade Promotions.
• Develop, motivate and train field force.
• Implement local Pricing Policy and Strategy.
• Develop customer incentive programs at distributor’s and retail level.
Biggest success was establishing of a booming business on the assigned territory after low market performance in the past years and getting valuable country distributor's trust and commitment back.
Reckitt Benckiser, Ukraine
- Trade Marketing Manager, Ukraine, Kiev
2001 - 2004
Pulse Ltd., Kiev, Ukraine, Full-Service Advertising Agency
- Account Manager
1998 - 2001
Personnel Select, Recruitment Agency, Kiev, Ukraine
- Recruitment Specialist / Accountant
1997 - 1998
McDonald's Ukraine, Ltd. Restaurant "Khreshatyk"
- Crew Trainer
1997 - 1997
Personnel Select, Recruitment Agency, Kiev, Ukraine
- Assistant to Country Manager
1996 - 1997
Ukrainian Investment Magazine "Welcome"
- Translator / Interpreter
1996 - 1996
Freelancer
- Freelance interpreter / Translator
1994 - 1995