Yogesh YOGESH PARMAR ( PARMAR)

Yogesh is a focused and goal oriented person. Experienced Project Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the Architecture, Civil and Manufacturing industry. Skilled in Auto Cad, Catia V5, Ansys, Automobile, IC Engines, Production Engineering, Safety, Microsoft Office, Matlab. He's currently studying for an international Master in transport and energy at INSA Hauts-de-France, ENSIAME (National higher school of computer science Automatic mechanical electronics), Aulnoy-les-Valenciennes, France. Being Master Student about mechanical transport engineering, development, materials, energy, comfort, safety and reliability aspects related to propulsion systems and equipment used in land transport (road, rail and air).

He has strong quality assurance professional with a Bachelors Degree focused in Mechanical Engineering from B.K Birla Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Pilani, India. Ability to Work Effectively in Cross-Functional Teams.

My internship in mechanical and that too in JCB INDIA LIMITED, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, India helped me to know about various Lifting machines & Hydraulic System that are being used today globally for different purpose which reduces the work of human hands and give proper results which are required. I worked there on CNC (Computer Numerically Controlled) machine in which by the use of electronic equipments the drilling and boring of various metals were done easily as the electronic equipments helped to store data according to which metal have to produce. This experience really confirmed my interest in mechanical engineering. Working on the projects gave me a sound technical base. But the greatest advantage of involving me in these activities was that I developed the ability to do multi-tasks effectively.