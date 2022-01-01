Menu

Yohan SIREDEY

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bureau Veritas - Chargé d'affaires/Cadre technique - Hygiène industrielle

    Puteaux 2012 - maintenant Mesures - Essais - Qualité de l'Air - Système aéraulique

  • Total - Ingénieur R & D en environnement ( alternance )

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2012

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :