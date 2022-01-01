Yolaine TRANCHEVENT

GEODIS
- International legal counsel
Levallois-Perret
2011 - maintenant
Commercial contracts
• Providing pre-contract advice to business and operational teams– tender responses, confidentiality agreements, non-competition agreements, letter of intent, memorandum of understanding.
• Analyzing, drafting and negotiating, in relation with the other key departments/units (finance, tax, human resources, insurance,…) a wide range of commercial contracts (sales, purchase, supply chain management, control tower, reverse logistics, freight forwarding and ancillary services, IT, consultancy..).
• Handling stock claims, handling both the client and the sub-contractor aspects of the claims.
• Negotiating with customers and suppliers' legal representatives in cases of dispute and ensuring that the solution found is in line with our insurance coverages.
Real estate
• Supporting internal and external activities associated with building searches and site selection processes.
• Analyzing, advising, drafting and negotiating leases, amendments, surface rights, deeds and other documents in connection with real estate transactions for any new facility (to be built or not) or lease renewal projects.
Compliance
• Implementing and ensuring the adherence by local business units to governance, risk and compliance programs set up at Group's level (ethics/code of conduct, environmental, safety and security, international trade, anti-bribery/FCPA, and employment/labor).
General legal work
• Controlling whether risks to the business are mitigated and key business objectives are catered for. In particular, work to ensure that the business is committed to achievable delivery schedules, profitable business and proportionate liability.
• Providing training and other proactive prevention services, on the latest developments in commercial and business laws to assist business units in avoiding and managing legal risk.
• Establishing legal guidelines and templates of contractual documents which can be used as legal basis and setting up training