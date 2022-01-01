Retail
Yolande MARÉCHAL
Yolande MARÉCHAL
WROCLAW
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Numericable-Completel
- Responsable de la communication
2000 - maintenant
Alyzéa
- Chef de publicité
1999 - 2000
Groupe Image 7 - MFTL
- Chef de publicité
1996 - 1999
JLP
- Chef de projet édition
1992 - 1996
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Publicite Marketing
Paris
1988 - 1992
Réseau
Blandine COLSON
Chantal LEBON
Emmanuelle BRUSADIN
Jehan COQUEBERT DE NEUVILLE
Patricia DEVANZ
Richard FOLLIOT
Romain DAWNY
