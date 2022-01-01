Yonga PAMELA

Mes compétences :
Linguistique
Internet
Informatique
Relations clients
Entreprises
SODREA ASSURANCES
- Commercial
2015 - 2015During my internship in Sodrea Assurances, a general insurance agent whose main activity is the marketing of insurance products. Different tasks have been entrusted to me such as the prospecting with companies and individuals of the insurance products, to develop tools of loyalty of the customer, the management and the follow-up of the client file. This internship taught me a lot because I was able to use my skills.
UBIPHARM CAMEROUN
- Agent Transit
2014 - 2014During my internship in Ubiparm Cameroon, a pharmaceutical distributor, I was entrusted with various tasks such as the clearance of pharmaceutical and parapharmaceutical products at the Port of Douala and to follow up the packages until delivery.
MAT-LEC
- Commercial
2013 - 2013During my internship in Mat-Lec, a company whose main activity is the marketing of electrical and air-conditioning equipment, I have been entrusted with various tasks such as prospecting companies and individuals for electrical equipment, purchasing equipment to local suppliers.