Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yosra BEN AOUIENE
Ajouter
Yosra BEN AOUIENE
Rixheim
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Coaching
- Responsable commercial
Rixheim
2016 - maintenant
Formations
ESPRIT (Tunis)
Tunis
2016 - 2020
Réseau
Bouguenna IMEN
Maher MEGADMINI
Nabil TRABELSI
Ridha CHERIF
Ridha CHERIF
Seif Allah BEN AMEUR
Walid RIAHI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z