Yousif ARSHAK (YOUSIF GARABET ARSHAK)

  • University of Zakho
  • Teacher

Zakho

En résumé

Master in Computer Science, I have experience 9 years teaching at University and I have experience in IT Admin, E-learning Admin, Mobile Application, Software developing.

Entreprises

  • University of Zakho - Teacher

    Informatique | Zakho 2019 - 2022 Teaching (Mobile Application using Xamarin forms, Data Mining using Python) at computer Science Department & Managing Moodle, Staff Portal system (Laravel) and Alumni portal (WordPress) of the University of Zakho.

  • University of Zakho - Assistant Researcher

    Informatique | Zakho 2013 - 2017 Teaching (C++, C#, Object Oriented Programming, Data Structure, Web development) at the Computer Science laboratories.

  • Zakho International School (SABIS) - IT Admin

    Informatique | Zakho 2013 - 2014 Working on Active directory, Microsoft servers 2008 & 2013, managing all the school PCs, Network, and the school website.

Formations

  • Duhok Pedagogy Center

    Duhok 2019 - 2019 Pedagogical training course for teacher professional development (48 ECTS)

Réseau

