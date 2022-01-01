Yousif ARSHAK (YOUSIF GARABET ARSHAK)

Master in Computer Science, I have experience 9 years teaching at University and I have experience in IT Admin, E-learning Admin, Mobile Application, Software developing.
Entreprises
University of Zakho
- Teacher
Informatique | Zakho2019 - 2022Teaching (Mobile Application using Xamarin forms, Data Mining using Python) at computer Science Department & Managing Moodle, Staff Portal system (Laravel) and Alumni portal (WordPress) of the University of Zakho.
University of Zakho
- Assistant Researcher
Informatique | Zakho2013 - 2017Teaching (C++, C#, Object Oriented Programming, Data Structure, Web development) at the Computer Science laboratories.
Zakho International School (SABIS)
- IT Admin
Informatique | Zakho2013 - 2014 Working on Active directory, Microsoft servers 2008 & 2013, managing all the school PCs, Network, and the school website.
Formations
Duhok Pedagogy Center
Duhok2019 - 2019Pedagogical training course for teacher professional development (48 ECTS)