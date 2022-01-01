Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yves REGNIER
Ajouter
Yves REGNIER
SERIGNAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Tetrama
- Responsable topo
2015 - maintenant
ENTRACO
- Géomètre
2010 - 2015
Razel-Bec
- Géomètre
Saclay
2004 - 2010
Responsable géomètre entreprise ROUTES et VRD
Cabinet de Géomètre expert Yves REGNIER
- Createur
1998 - 2004
Eiffage
- Géomètre
Vélizy-Villacoublay
1996 - 1997
DUMEZ GTM
- Responsable topo
1990 - 1995
Formations
INSTITUT DE TOPOMETRIE (C.N.A.M.)
Evry
1982 - 1983
Lycée Gustave Eiffel
Bordeaux
1977 - 1981
Réseau
Corine BAMAMBO
Florian THOMAS
Gaston MOSER
Jean Pierre VITU
Laurent TIBI
Mohamed HADDAD
Rene PALTOU
Sylvie TAVERNE PHAM
Tonia LE LAN
Yassine LALOUANI