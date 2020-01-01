Menu

Zareen Shah ZAREELLOUS (IRTAZA HASHAMI)

  • education
  • Ideoversity training Institute
  • education

Lahore

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ideoversity training Institute - Education

    Autre | Lahore 2015 - maintenant The ambition of IDEOVERSITY IS to provide quality, inexpensive training that is advised to be achieved on its own and overflowing with authority and enrichment.
    URL: https://ideoversity.com/

Formations

  • Training courses

    Lahore 2020 - maintenant

    The ambition of IDEOVERSITY IS to provide quality, inexpensive training that is advised to be achieved on its own and overflowing with authority and enrichment. The IDEOVERSITY Training Institute helps to accommodate developing skills and skills that demonstrate the skills they can do and adapt to back-up assignments.
    URL: https://ideoversity.com/learn-web-development-in-2020/

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel