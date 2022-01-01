NAME : ZEYNEL ABİDİN YAŞAR

ADDRESS : TURKEY / IZMIR / ALIAGA

TEL (TR) : +90 530 844 37 24 / +90 530 174 4342

E-MAIL : goledron@hotmail.com



PERSONAL

DATE OF BIRTH : 08.03.1988

MARITAL STATUS : SINGLE

DRIVING LICENCE : B (2014)

MILITARY SERVICE : COMPLETED (2010)



EDUCATION

HIGH SCHOOL : 2002 – 2005 ALIAGA LISESI (IZMIR / TR)



WORK SKILLS

• Preparing ITP, Procedure and Method Statement about welding and mechanical activities

• Preparing WPS and PQR

• Carry out Procedure Qualification and Welder Qualification Tests

• Preparation of welder’s qualification test records

• Review of project quality manual & procedure

• As per QCP carry out the visual inspections before, during and after any welding activity

• Review of material test certificate, consumable test certificate and calibration certificate of equipment

• Monitoring welding processes with pre & post-weld heat treatment process if any requirement as per code and

drawings

• Identifying and issuing of Non-conformance reports as and when Non-conformity as observed during working

• Review the NDE reports from subcontractors and compile them for test packages

• Coordinating with clients related to welding, inspection and NDT activities

• Maintaining all the QA/QC documents related to project and prepare final QA/QC dossier

• Prepare the daily surveillance reports which needs to be compiled and submitted to QC coordinator

• Visual Inspection of welding joints along with Subcontractor welding inspector

• Witnessing welders qualifying test and qualifying welders for different base metals, thickness and diameter

ranges according to ASME Section IX or API 1104

• Evaluation of weld acceptance criteria and preparation of inspection reports

• Verifying that welding machines, tools, ovens, & quivers are in safe / recommended conditions

• Review the test package with punch list and weld log summary then release to Hydro test

• Final visual & dimensional inspection of pipes

• Preparing ITP/Procedure and Method statement about HDPE Liner Insertion

• Carry out all HDPE works, cleaning the steel pipe and release the steel pipe of HDPE Insertion

• Following all mechanical works at site according to Project Specifications and related Standards (such as

standards ASME Sec. IX & V, API 1104, API 650 etc.) • Work with other supervisors to watch and to co-ordinate jobs of Piping

• Follow up on the process of planning and monitoring of piping activities

• Contribute to the development of all piping activities requested around plans

• Provide instructions and advice for the construction team and maintaining coordination with the engineering

department on site as well as maintaining full control of safety and quality

• Submission of daily piping and progress reports to the construction manager

• Ensure contractors are working as per contractual requirements

• Make periodical checks on documents used in the domain of piping

• Develop action plans and supervise them to reach the project goals

• Maintaining coordination and communication between project teams and disciplines

•Supervise and monitor daily piping work progress on site and implement quality control and conduct toolbox

meeting regarding HSE requirements as per project specification

• Prepare, submit and clear test packages with QA/QC department for inspection and testing

• Responsible for preparation of piping test packages

• Make a daily review of all the test packs under his responsibility (progress, unsolved issues) from test pack file

preparation to end of reinstatement

• Prepared test package, carry-out punch item cleaning and perform hydro testing

• Follow up on the completion of test pack file and their validation by the client

• Preparing ITP, Procedure and Method Statement about painting application and activities