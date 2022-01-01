Menu

Zineb ROUAS

Casablanca

En résumé

Zineb is a Denim lover looking for unique opportunities to practice her skills as an efficient designer. Her goal is to work in a creative environment where she can gain more world experience in the field.
Highly motivated and professionally trained designer with extensive experience and practicum, seeks a position within the industry where specialized skills and abilities may be used to contribute to the creation and the developpement of new collections.
Able to travel and to relocate

Check out my Instagram account of a Moroccan Denim Lover: https://www.instagram.com/moroccan_denim_lover/

Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Aryan's Confection - Denim designer

    Casablanca 2018 - maintenant Aryan’s is also a denim factory; I am responsible of their main collection (development, following...)
    as They only had different washes but not too many styles.
    Responsible of the showroom, ( Merchandise and style the showroom to present collections for clients

  • Moroccan Touch - Freelance Fashion designer

    2017 - 2017 Moroccan Touch is a Moroccan brand who is looking to develop their collections into a more
    trendy one, Their unicity is the way they explore modern clothing into moroccan shapes, then add
    some moroccan details like: Sfifa, aakad, debbana... (those are techniques in moroccan couture)

  • Self employed - Designer

    Mumbai 2017 - maintenant - Research and identify trend directions / trend overviews for each season
    - Shop marketplace, for inspiration and new ts
    - Flat sketches, include in tech packs
    - Develop product, Develop fabrics, wash nishes, color palettes and styling details
    - Merchandise and style showrooms for presentations to sales

  • Marisa - Denim Designer

    2016 - 2017 Marisa is a clothing manufacturer located in Casablanca, specialized in denim for men, women
    and kids. Their main products are: Pants (jeans), shirts, jackets, dresses, skirts, bermudas, overalls.
    My role as a designer is to design clothing with new concepts, fabrics and washes.
    I mainly do trends research, moodboards, fabrics and accessories research and technical drawings,
    then follow the product :
    from its conception with the pattern maker --> confection --> washing --> finishing.

  • LOJTECH - Denim Designer

    2015 - 2016 Lojtech united its clients (Brands) with the factories here in Morocco,
    My role there was to create a fabric library containing all the good selections which was a good
    experience because I learned more about the difference between the fabrics:
    twill, bull, sateen, tencel, canvas and many others.
    I also had the chance working for Julien Fournié, a French fashion designer who had some of his
    own creations made at Lojtech.

  • Paris Texas - Denim Designer

    2013 - 2015 Paris Texas is also a denim factory, who mostly work for Zara, my experience there was my first
    real connection with denim fabric, that’s when I discovered the whole world of Denim,
    I began there with a washing training, then trends research, I began learning about
    denim colors, weights, textures, compositions and even the prices.
    During my period in Paris Texas, I had the chance to go to the famous exhibition
    “Denim by Premiere Vision” in both Paris and Barcelona, which was a great experience for me,
    meeting many professionals, fashion enthusiasts and denim lovers.
    Paris Texas was a really good school for me, it’s where I learnt all the important criteria of Denim,
    and then.. fell in love with it.

Formations

  • Paris Texas (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 Denim wash

    Denim wash training at Paris Texas (Denim factory in Casablanca)

  • Casa Moda Academy (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2010 - 2013 Professional bachelor degree

    First Prize of Merit: Best Student / Valedictorian of the 1st promotion of CMA

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :