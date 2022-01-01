Zineb ROUAS

-
Aryan's Confection
- Denim designer
Casablanca
2018 - maintenant
Aryan’s is also a denim factory; I am responsible of their main collection (development, following...)
as They only had different washes but not too many styles.
Responsible of the showroom, ( Merchandise and style the showroom to present collections for clients
-
Moroccan Touch
- Freelance Fashion designer
2017 - 2017
Moroccan Touch is a Moroccan brand who is looking to develop their collections into a more
trendy one, Their unicity is the way they explore modern clothing into moroccan shapes, then add
some moroccan details like: Sfifa, aakad, debbana... (those are techniques in moroccan couture)
-
Self employed
- Designer
Mumbai
2017 - maintenant
- Research and identify trend directions / trend overviews for each season
- Shop marketplace, for inspiration and new ts
- Flat sketches, include in tech packs
- Develop product, Develop fabrics, wash nishes, color palettes and styling details
- Merchandise and style showrooms for presentations to sales
-
Marisa
- Denim Designer
2016 - 2017
Marisa is a clothing manufacturer located in Casablanca, specialized in denim for men, women
and kids. Their main products are: Pants (jeans), shirts, jackets, dresses, skirts, bermudas, overalls.
My role as a designer is to design clothing with new concepts, fabrics and washes.
I mainly do trends research, moodboards, fabrics and accessories research and technical drawings,
then follow the product :
from its conception with the pattern maker --> confection --> washing --> finishing.
-
LOJTECH
- Denim Designer
2015 - 2016
Lojtech united its clients (Brands) with the factories here in Morocco,
My role there was to create a fabric library containing all the good selections which was a good
experience because I learned more about the difference between the fabrics:
twill, bull, sateen, tencel, canvas and many others.
I also had the chance working for Julien Fournié, a French fashion designer who had some of his
own creations made at Lojtech.
-
Paris Texas
- Denim Designer
2013 - 2015
Paris Texas is also a denim factory, who mostly work for Zara, my experience there was my first
real connection with denim fabric, that’s when I discovered the whole world of Denim,
I began there with a washing training, then trends research, I began learning about
denim colors, weights, textures, compositions and even the prices.
During my period in Paris Texas, I had the chance to go to the famous exhibition
“Denim by Premiere Vision” in both Paris and Barcelona, which was a great experience for me,
meeting many professionals, fashion enthusiasts and denim lovers.
Paris Texas was a really good school for me, it’s where I learnt all the important criteria of Denim,
and then.. fell in love with it.