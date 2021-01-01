Zippco ZIPPCOGM (GM)

ZIPPCO is a general maintenance UAE based company. ZIPPCO has been providing services to homes, offices, apartments, villas, and companies across the UAE since its establishment. ZIPPCO believes in TOP Quality affordable service. ZIPPCO is particularly keen about the training of its staff and making them experts in their field.



https://zippcogm.com/



1) Disinfection and Sterilization

2) Pest Control

3) Cleaning

4) Maintenance

5) Landscaping