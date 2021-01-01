Menu

Zoubeyr LAOUR (ZOUBEYR LAOUR)

  • Sonatrach
  • Drilling and Workover Supervisor

JIJEL

Drilling and Workover Supervisor involved in leading operations on the rig site.

- Have solid background in Drilling, Completion and Well Engineering Onshore/Offshore in the MSc course by Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.
- Experience on drilling vertical and deviated wells for both oil and gas fields.
- Experience in workover operations for completion renewal and well abandonment.
- Valid certificate for Well Control level-4 with distinction.
- Good communication skills in Arabic, English and French.

  • Sonatrach - Drilling and Workover Supervisor

    Production | 2012 - maintenant Leading drilling and Workover operations on rig site.

