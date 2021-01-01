Zoubeyr LAOUR (ZOUBEYR LAOUR)

Drilling and Workover Supervisor involved in leading operations on the rig site.



- Have solid background in Drilling, Completion and Well Engineering Onshore/Offshore in the MSc course by Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

- Experience on drilling vertical and deviated wells for both oil and gas fields.

- Experience in workover operations for completion renewal and well abandonment.

- Valid certificate for Well Control level-4 with distinction.

- Good communication skills in Arabic, English and French.