Zoubeyr LAOUR (ZOUBEYR LAOUR)

Drilling and Workover Supervisor involved in leading operations on the rig site.
- Have solid background in Drilling, Completion and Well Engineering Onshore/Offshore in the MSc course by Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.
- Experience on drilling vertical and deviated wells for both oil and gas fields.
- Experience in workover operations for completion renewal and well abandonment.
- Valid certificate for Well Control level-4 with distinction.
- Good communication skills in Arabic, English and French.
Pas de contact professionnel