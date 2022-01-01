Alexa WOODS

Logistics Management Coordinator | Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt | Referral Partner
Entreprises
Confidential
- Logistics Coordinator
Direction générale | United States2021 - maintenant• Coordinating logistics on orders using internal ERP system.
• Managing tracking on shipments and maintaining order spreadsheets.
• Communicating with distribution centers, freight carriers, brokers, and delivery agents.
• Assisting customers and sales associates with shipping/delivery-related questions/issues.
Stone Creek Global
- Premier Referral Partner
Finance | United States2021 - maintenant• Referring investors and c-suite executives online to a Senior Executive Advisor for securing
access to private equity capital.
• Recruited a Singapore-based CEO to be a referral partner and secure funding for his clients’ projects.
Maximus
- Government Administration Specialist
Administratif | United States2019 - 2021• Enrolled, helped enroll, and helped assistors enroll the general public in health insurance plans.
• Co-produced a 67%+ enrollment rate per day and an increase of 800,000+ in enrollments.
• Prototyped and introduced a website improvement strategy that was recognized.
• Acquired and distributed increasing volumes of confidential and nonconfidential information from Oracle, Siebel, and Jira while adhering to protocols and deadlines.
Formations
Six Sigma Global Institute
United States2021 - 2021Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt