Menu

Alexa WOODS

  • Confidential
  • Logistics Coordinator

United States

En résumé

Logistics Management Coordinator | Certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt | Referral Partner

Entreprises

  • Confidential - Logistics Coordinator

    Direction générale | United States 2021 - maintenant • Coordinating logistics on orders using internal ERP system.
    • Managing tracking on shipments and maintaining order spreadsheets.
    • Communicating with distribution centers, freight carriers, brokers, and delivery agents.
    • Assisting customers and sales associates with shipping/delivery-related questions/issues.

  • Stone Creek Global - Premier Referral Partner

    Finance | United States 2021 - maintenant • Referring investors and c-suite executives online to a Senior Executive Advisor for securing
    access to private equity capital.
    • Recruited a Singapore-based CEO to be a referral partner and secure funding for his clients’ projects.

  • Maximus - Government Administration Specialist

    Administratif | United States 2019 - 2021 • Enrolled, helped enroll, and helped assistors enroll the general public in health insurance plans.
    • Co-produced a 67%+ enrollment rate per day and an increase of 800,000+ in enrollments.
    • Prototyped and introduced a website improvement strategy that was recognized.
    • Acquired and distributed increasing volumes of confidential and nonconfidential information from Oracle, Siebel, and Jira while adhering to protocols and deadlines.

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel