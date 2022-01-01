Menu

Alipui CATHERINE

ABIDJAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assistanat
Commercial
Marketing
Vente
Ressources humaines
Management

Entreprises

  • GAD EVENT - ASSISTANTE MARKETING

    maintenant

  • Soad - A.D

    2013

  • Wecall - Télésecrétaire

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • TELEXCEL CASABLANCA - ENCADRANTE

    2013 - 2015

  • TELEXCEL CASABLANCA - Téléopératrice

    2013 - 2014

  • Label foto - Assistante commerciale

    2010 - 2011

  • GAD EVENT - Assistante Marketing

    2009 - 2013

  • SLYNESS(SITAB) - HÔTESSE COMMERCIALE FINE ET DAVIDOFF

    2007 - 2009

Formations

  • ESEM CASABLANCA (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2013 - maintenant M1

  • CEFIAT (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2009 - 2012 MARKETING ET VENTES

  • Agitel Abidjan

    2007 - 2009 COMMUNICATION MARKETING

