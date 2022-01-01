Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Alipui CATHERINE
Alipui CATHERINE
ABIDJAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Assistanat
Commercial
Marketing
Vente
Ressources humaines
Management
Entreprises
GAD EVENT
- ASSISTANTE MARKETING
maintenant
Soad
- A.D
2013
Wecall
- Télésecrétaire
Paris
2015 - maintenant
TELEXCEL CASABLANCA
- ENCADRANTE
2013 - 2015
TELEXCEL CASABLANCA
- Téléopératrice
2013 - 2014
Label foto
- Assistante commerciale
2010 - 2011
GAD EVENT
- Assistante Marketing
2009 - 2013
SLYNESS(SITAB)
- HÔTESSE COMMERCIALE FINE ET DAVIDOFF
2007 - 2009
Formations
ESEM CASABLANCA (Casablanca)
Casablanca
2013 - maintenant
M1
CEFIAT (Abidjan)
Abidjan
2009 - 2012
MARKETING ET VENTES
Agitel Abidjan
2007 - 2009
COMMUNICATION MARKETING
Réseau
Agnès ÉDOUKOU
Alexandre KOUADIO
Athanase AMOA
Boniface TRA BI
Christian PEUPLE
Darel Expertises SÉCURITÉ INCENDIE
Maxime DION
Nahoua SORO
N'guessan Christian MOUSSOH
Sodineg Machine Equipement Tp Pl FRANCE
