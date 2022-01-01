Menu

Antoine LECERF

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Antoine LECERF has a Master’s Degree in electronic, computer science and management from EFREI, an engineering school of Paris in France. He followed the EFREI International Program and did its last year of engineering studies at Laval University in Canada. He started his career in 1998 as a Consultant for Altran UK. He was successively involved in semiconductor projects for the UK and Belgium site of Philips semiconductors (now NXP) where he was engaged on IC Design for CD/DVD applications from specifications to physical implementations. In 2002, Antoine joined Wavecom (now Sierra Wireless) as a Digital IC Team Leader and was responsible for the development of a new GSM/GPRS/EDGE baseband and multimedia processor IC with a team of about 12 designers. In 2005, he joined VMTS, the French subsidiary of the Korean Handset Manufacturer VK Mobile. As a System-On-Chip Architect, he was in charge of the specifications and architectures of 2G/3G baseband and multimedia processor ICs. In 2006, MStar Semiconductor acquired VMTS. Antoine, as a System-On-Chip Architect and Coordinator, has initially been in charge of leading a team responsible for defining specifications and architectures for 2G/3G/4G baseband processor ICs and mobile platforms. In January 2009, Antoine completes – in parallel of its professional activities – a Master’s Degree in Marketing and Sales from the IAE Sorbonne Graduate Business School in Paris. In 2011, Antoine has been promoted to Technical Marketing Manager for the MStar cellular and mobile Business Unit.

You can also reach me through LinkedIn:
http://fr.linkedin.com/in/antoinelecerf

Mes compétences :
Architecture
Design
Management
Marketing
Marketing and sales
Marketing management
Microsoft Project
Mobile
Sales
Subcontracting
subcontracting management
System architecture
Wireless

Entreprises

  • Orange Business Services - TDM / VoIP Voice Traffic Product Manager

    2016 - maintenant Universal Communications Collaboration (UCC)
    Voice Marketing

  • FIME - Lyon & Antony France - Acquiring Products & Services Marketing Manager

    2013 - 2016 Financial Services Business Unit
    Acquiring Products & Services

  • MStar Semiconductor - Issy-les-Moulineaux, France - Technical Marketing Manager

    2011 - 2013 Cellular and Mobile Business Unit

  • MSTAR Semiconductor - Issy-les-moulineaux, France - System-On-Chip Architect & Coordinator

    2006 - 2011 System-On-chip architecture for 2G/3G/3G+ baseband processors ICs and mobile chipsets.

  • VMTS - Issy-les-moulineaux, France - System-On-Chip Architect

    2005 - 2006 System-On-chip architecture for GSM/GPRS/EDGE/UMTS baseband and multimedia processor ICs

  • Wavecom - Issy-les-moulineaux, France - Digital IC Team Leader

    2002 - 2005 Digital IC Team Leader for the latest generation of the Wavecom GSM/GPRS/EDGE baseband and multimedia processor IC.

  • Philips Semiconductors - Leuven, Belgium - Digital IC Design Engineer

    2000 - 2002 Digital IC Design Engineer for the Philips CD/DVD channel decoder/encoder ICs

  • Philips Semiconductors - Southampton, UK - IC Physical Design Engineer

    1998 - 2000 IC Physical Design Engineer, IC layout & verification of System-On-a-Chip for DVD-RW/CD-RW applications

Formations

  • IAE

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master's Degree, Marketing & Sales

  • Université Laval (Québec)

    Québec 1997 - 1998 EFREI International Program, Electronic and Computer Science Engineering

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurie Informatique EFREI

    Paris 1993 - 1998 MSc, Electronic and Computer Science Engineering

Réseau