Antoine LECERF has a Master’s Degree in electronic, computer science and management from EFREI, an engineering school of Paris in France. He followed the EFREI International Program and did its last year of engineering studies at Laval University in Canada. He started his career in 1998 as a Consultant for Altran UK. He was successively involved in semiconductor projects for the UK and Belgium site of Philips semiconductors (now NXP) where he was engaged on IC Design for CD/DVD applications from specifications to physical implementations. In 2002, Antoine joined Wavecom (now Sierra Wireless) as a Digital IC Team Leader and was responsible for the development of a new GSM/GPRS/EDGE baseband and multimedia processor IC with a team of about 12 designers. In 2005, he joined VMTS, the French subsidiary of the Korean Handset Manufacturer VK Mobile. As a System-On-Chip Architect, he was in charge of the specifications and architectures of 2G/3G baseband and multimedia processor ICs. In 2006, MStar Semiconductor acquired VMTS. Antoine, as a System-On-Chip Architect and Coordinator, has initially been in charge of leading a team responsible for defining specifications and architectures for 2G/3G/4G baseband processor ICs and mobile platforms. In January 2009, Antoine completes – in parallel of its professional activities – a Master’s Degree in Marketing and Sales from the IAE Sorbonne Graduate Business School in Paris. In 2011, Antoine has been promoted to Technical Marketing Manager for the MStar cellular and mobile Business Unit.



You can also reach me through LinkedIn:

http://fr.linkedin.com/in/antoinelecerf



