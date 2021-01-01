Retail
Cédric LACOUR
Cédric LACOUR
Singapour
En résumé
Responsable Achats Asie, Givaudan, Singapour
Entreprises
Givaudan
- Responsable Achats Asie
Singapour
2017 - maintenant
LEGO
- Responsable Achats Asie
2015 - 2017
Microsoft Singapore
- Responsable Achats Asie du Sud-Est
2011 - 2015
MIcrosoft France
- Responsable Achats France
2007 - 2011
Airbus
- Responsable Achats IT & Telecom - Prestations Intellectuelles / Bureau d'Etudes
Blagnac
2003 - 2006
Alcatel Lucent
- Acheteur Indirect (Marketing & Events,Telecom, Prestations Intellectuelles, Facilities,Voyage, ...)
Paris
2001 - 2003
Hewlett Packard
- Acheteur Marketing & Communication
Finance | Grenoble
2000 - 2000
Formations
Bordeaux Ecole De Management Master M.A.I.
Talence
1999 - 2000
