Menu

Cédric LACOUR

Singapour

En résumé

Responsable Achats Asie, Givaudan, Singapour

Entreprises

  • Givaudan - Responsable Achats Asie

    Singapour 2017 - maintenant

  • LEGO - Responsable Achats Asie

    2015 - 2017

  • Microsoft Singapore - Responsable Achats Asie du Sud-Est

    2011 - 2015

  • MIcrosoft France - Responsable Achats France

    2007 - 2011

  • Airbus - Responsable Achats IT & Telecom - Prestations Intellectuelles / Bureau d'Etudes

    Blagnac 2003 - 2006

  • Alcatel Lucent - Acheteur Indirect (Marketing & Events,Telecom, Prestations Intellectuelles, Facilities,Voyage, ...)

    Paris 2001 - 2003

  • Hewlett Packard - Acheteur Marketing & Communication

    Finance | Grenoble 2000 - 2000

Formations

Réseau