Christophe BLÉHAUT

  • Chef de secteur meuble & décoration
  • conforama france
  • Chef de secteur meuble & décoration

CHAMBERY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • conforama france - Chef de secteur meuble & décoration

    Commercial | 2002 - maintenant

  • Bâtiment, jardin et Sav - Chef de Secteur

    2000 - 2002 CASTORAMA Montgeron.
    Dir Com

  • CASTORAMA - Chef de rayon Bois panneaux

    Templemars 1998 - 1998 CASTORAMA Montgeron.

  • CASTORAMA - Chef de rayon électricité

    Templemars 1998 - 2000

  • CASTORAMA - Responsable Logistique

    Templemars 1997 - 1998

  • CASTORAMA - Service militaire

    Charenton-le-Pont (94220) 1996 - 1997 DDSP de Créteil.

  • CASTORAMA - Adjoint chef de rayon décoration

    Templemars 1993 - 1995

  • Castorama - Vendeur Bâtiment

    Templemars 1990 - 1992 CASTORAMA Créteil.

Formations

  • Ecole De Commerce De Grenoble (Grenoble)

    Grenoble (38000) 2018 - 2019 école de commerce
    responsable unitée commerciale (bac+3)

  • Faculté De Droit Varennes St Hilaire

    1990 - 1992 Capacité de droit

  • centre de formation

    Aubervilliers (93300) 1988 - 1990 Cap / Bep