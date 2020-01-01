Christophe BLÉHAUT

-
conforama france
- Chef de secteur meuble & décoration
Commercial |
2002 - maintenant
-
Bâtiment, jardin et Sav
- Chef de Secteur
2000 - 2002
CASTORAMA Montgeron.
Dir Com
-
CASTORAMA
- Chef de rayon Bois panneaux
Templemars
1998 - 1998
CASTORAMA Montgeron.
-
CASTORAMA
- Chef de rayon électricité
Templemars
1998 - 2000
-
CASTORAMA
- Responsable Logistique
Templemars
1997 - 1998
-
CASTORAMA
- Service militaire
Charenton-le-Pont (94220)
1996 - 1997
DDSP de Créteil.
-
CASTORAMA
- Adjoint chef de rayon décoration
Templemars
1993 - 1995
-
Castorama
- Vendeur Bâtiment
Templemars
1990 - 1992
CASTORAMA Créteil.