Christophe DAUPHIN

“A Retail professional, managed both people & products on a very competent level. Achieved good results over last years and improved the business for WE in Belgium & France” - Wouter Kolk , CEO , WE Fashion



“I got to know Christophe as a passionate fashion retailer. He has a good feeling for trends and has the skills to translate this into a vision on fashion retail collections. His analytical abilities and skills with the retail financials made him into a performer in his job. Apart from being enthusiastic, creative and flexible he also appeared to be of great use while working in projects.” - Hanneke van Meeteren , Vice Director Human Resources , WE Europe BV



“Christophe is an experienced and professional retailer who combines in- depth knowledge of product and sales matters with strong personal skills and business understanding. He acts in a natural way, has an open communication and always strives to realize the goals and targets.” - Rogier Wijnhoven , CFO ,WE Fashion



Mes compétences :

Achats

Apparel

Culture

Fashion

International

Management

Management international

Mangement

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

Mode

Retail

Vente

Merchandising

Marketing

Communication

Adobe Photoshop