Christophe DAUPHIN

“A Retail professional, managed both people & products on a very competent level. Achieved good results over last years and improved the business for WE in Belgium & France” - Wouter Kolk , CEO , WE Fashion

“I got to know Christophe as a passionate fashion retailer. He has a good feeling for trends and has the skills to translate this into a vision on fashion retail collections. His analytical abilities and skills with the retail financials made him into a performer in his job. Apart from being enthusiastic, creative and flexible he also appeared to be of great use while working in projects.” - Hanneke van Meeteren , Vice Director Human Resources , WE Europe BV

“Christophe is an experienced and professional retailer who combines in- depth knowledge of product and sales matters with strong personal skills and business understanding. He acts in a natural way, has an open communication and always strives to realize the goals and targets.” - Rogier Wijnhoven , CFO ,WE Fashion

Achats
Apparel
Culture
Fashion
International
Management
Management international
Mangement
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
Mode
Retail
Vente
Merchandising
Marketing
Communication
Adobe Photoshop

  • DBApparel - Directeur de la Stratégie Retail & E-commerce (Central Marketing Organisation)

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Missions:
    - Coordonner centralement le développement des concepts de magasin, définir l'assortiment produits et la segmentation.
    - Concevoir la stratégie E-commerce globale et sa déclinaison par pays, gérer la mise en œuvre, développer le CRM et les e-promotions
    - Traduire et adapter la stratégie de chaque marque (retail & e-commerce) en un modèle profitable
    - Définir l'offre de produits par marque et catégorie afin de maximiser le profit et les KPI’s Retail
    - Identifier les synergies à l'intérieur du portefeuille de produits DBApparel dans le respect des cibles de la SKU
    - Définir la stratégie de prix pour chaque canal (on / off line) en coordination avec les directions marketing et retail locales
    - Évaluer les nouvelles opportunités d'affaires (expansion dans de nouveaux pays, introduction de nouvelles catégories, acquisitions)
    - Gérer l'expérience client via l’agencement magasin, le service, l’imagerie et le merchandising visuel
    - Développer l'analyse et la compréhension des marchés et des consommateurs retail (on line / off line)

    Réalisations:
    - Ouverture nette de 51 magasins DIM et 38 magasins Lovable en propre ou franchise
    - Développement, industrialisation et mise en place d’un nouveau concept magasin DIM (Janus D’or 2013) à travers le monde
    - Repositionnement du réseau Retail Lovable (nouveau logo, amélioration du concept, introduction de nouvelles catégories)
    - Lancement de trois sites e-commerce (DIM, Playtex, Wonderbra), déclinés dans 4 pays
    - Développement et animation d’une base active de 500 k clients Lovable
    - Définition et déclinaison locales de la stratégie media sociaux sur 5 marques

  • GUESS FRANCE - DIRECTEUR RETAIL

    2010 - 2010 Missions :
    - Développer & exécuter le plan d’expansion du réseau de magasins propres de Guess France
    - Professionnaliser les opérations du réseau de distribution (mise en place de procédures et standardisation de l’exploitation, efficacité du service client, développement d’une équipe performante et motivée, etc)
    - S’assurer de la qualité, la sélection, la formation et de la motivation du personnel de vente.
    - Gérer et développer une équipe de 6 personnes (3 District Managers, Visual Merchandising Manager, Training Manager, Retail Analyst)
    Réalisations:
    - Ouverture réussie de 6 magasins, incluant les flagships de Paris & Bruxelles
    - Création & mise en place de reportings commerciaux (KPI’s commerciaux, structures & couts de personnel)
    - Augmentation de la performance de l’équipe Retail par coaching & travail sur le terrain

  • WE BELGIUM FRANCE LUXEMBOURG - Directeur des Ventes

    2002 - 2009 47 magasins - 550 employés

    Missions:
    Maximiser le CA & le résultat net en tenant compte de la culture locale, des cycles de marché & des besoins locaux de collection
    Développer & défendre auprès de la Direction Européenne le budget opérationnel.
    Accroître et maximiser les KPI’s retail (trafic, taux de conversion, productivité du personnel…)
    S’assurer de la qualité, la sélection, la formation et de la motivation du personnel de vente.
    Garantir la disponibilité du personnel en quantité & qualité
    Optimiser les coûts d’exploitation (réseau & siège)
    S’assurer de l’efficacité du service à la clientèle (client mystère, unités par transactions)
    S’assurer de l’application dans le réseau de la politique visuelle d’entreprise
    Gérer le portefeuille de magasins (ouvertures, fermetures, relocalisations, rénovations)
    Développer la marque WE & les normes et valeurs d’entreprise connexes
    Gérer & développer une équipe de 11 personnes (5 District Managers, 2 coordinateurs de collection, Recruteur, Directrice Visual Merchandising, 2 Assistantes de Direction)

    Réalisations:
    Augmentation du CA de 35% en 3 ans
    Résultat net multiplié par 5 en 3 ans, par l’augmentation du CA & la réduction des coûts
    Création & mise en place du management reporting & de KPI’s
    Mise en place de plan de carrière & plans de formation pour les personnels du réseau et du siège
    Mise en œuvre de la stratégie de service mesurée par des clients mystères:
    Optimisation de l’assortiment, au niveau pays/magasin, en maximisant les opportunités locales
    Contribution active au développement du plan européen à long terme & au positionnement de la marque

  • MARKS & SPENCER - CATEGORY MANAGER MENSWEAR

    Paris 1999 - 2001 Zone géographique : France - Belgium - Luxembourg
    23 magasins - 100 M€

    Missions:
    Concevoir & développer une stratégie marketing par pays
    Suivre & anticiper les évolutions du marché & les attentes de la clientèle
    Proposer un plan de collection & s’assurer de sa mise en place
    Communiquer la politique d’assortiment & les objectifs de vente à l’équipe commerciale
    Contribuer au développement des nouveaux outils de Visual Merchandising pour renforcer l’impact du département Homme
    Animer & coordonner les équipes de Paris et Londres (9 personnes)

    Réalisations:
    Mise en place d’une nouvelle segmentation de l’offre Menswear (budget annuel: 100M€)
    Création d’un design brief reflétant les tendances de mode locales
    Développement de produits spécifiques par pays (350 références par saison – 35% de l’assortiment – 62% des ventes)
    Mise en œuvre du plan de promotion annuel
    Création & mise en œuvre de nouveaux indicateurs commerciaux
    Augmentation de 10 points de la marge brute par la sélection de nouveaux fournisseurs
    Développement des instructions de présentation
    Création d’outils de formation visant à augmenter les ventes (connaissance produits, techniques de vente)

  • MARKS & SPENCER - De Directeur Adjoint à Directeur de Magasin

    Paris 1994 - 1999 Directeur de Magasin
    Wijnegem - Belgique - 1997-1999 - (CA: 9.5 M€ - 65 employés)
    Créteil - France - 1996 - (CA: 6.9 M€ - 45 employés)
    Ouverture de nouveaux magasins (recrutement & formation, plan marketing)
    Optimisation des coûts opérationnels afin de délivrer les objectifs commerciaux et de rentabilité
    Optimisation de l’utilisation de la surface de vente
    Définition de la politique d'assortiment
    Gestion des relations avec les acteurs économiques locaux

    Directeur Adjoint
    Anvers - Belgique - 1994-1995 (CA: 19M€ - 110 employés)
    Reading – Royaume Uni - 1994 - (CA: 19M€ - 80 employés)
    Strasbourg- France - 1994 - (CA: 18.5M€ - 100 employés)

  • Rouen Business School

    Rouen 1987 - 1990 Marketing

  • Lycée Franklin Roosevelt (Reims)

    Reims 1982 - 1985 BAC E ( Siences & Techniques)

