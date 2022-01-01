Christophe GROTTE

Fort de plus de 15 ans d'expérience

Solide culture informatique polyvalente

Passionné de nouvelle technologie et du Web



Intéressé par client final en tant que Directeur/Chef de Projet/Responsable Web/Technique

Ouvert à l'international



COMPÉTENCES



• Conduite de projets Informatique, Web, Mobile et e-Commerce

• Management d’équipes

• Pilotage d’appels d’offre et soutenances, négociation commerciale

• Audit et conseil en référencement naturel, SEO





CONNAISSANCES INFORMATIQUES



• Méthodes : AGILE, UML, Merise

• Langages : PHP (3/4/5), HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (jQuery), XML, Facebook API, ASP, VB.Net, Visual Basic, Visual C++, C/C++, Java, Turbo Pascal, Assembler x86, Basic, Perl, Bash

• SGBD : MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Oracle, Microsoft Access, Microsoft SQL Server

• CMS : WordPress, TYPO3, Drupal, Joomla!, SPIP, Dotclear

• Systèmes d’exploitation : Linux, Ubuntu, Debian, Red-Hat Enterprise, Windows 3.x/95/98/NT/2000/XP/Vista/7, Dos, Mac OS

• Réseau : Ethernet, TCP/IP, Windows LAN, Novell, ADSL, NAS, WiFi

• Bureautique : Microsoft Office, Open Office, Microsoft Project

• Gestion de parc : VNC, GLPI, OCS Inventory, Samba, LDAP, Active Directory

• Autres : Zend Framework, PHPUnit, Twitter Bootstrap, Apache, Varnish, Bugzilla, Mantis, Redmine, VMWare, Microsoft Exchange, PHPCollab, Siebel, Applications open source





LANGUES



• Anglais : Courant (pratique journalière dans le cadre familiale, clients anglophones)





