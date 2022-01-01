Menu

Christophe GROTTE

Neuilly-sur-Seine

En résumé

Fort de plus de 15 ans d'expérience
Solide culture informatique polyvalente
Passionné de nouvelle technologie et du Web

Intéressé par client final en tant que Directeur/Chef de Projet/Responsable Web/Technique
Ouvert à l'international

COMPÉTENCES

• Conduite de projets Informatique, Web, Mobile et e-Commerce
• Management d’équipes
• Pilotage d’appels d’offre et soutenances, négociation commerciale
• Audit et conseil en référencement naturel, SEO


CONNAISSANCES INFORMATIQUES

• Méthodes : AGILE, UML, Merise
• Langages : PHP (3/4/5), HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (jQuery), XML, Facebook API, ASP, VB.Net, Visual Basic, Visual C++, C/C++, Java, Turbo Pascal, Assembler x86, Basic, Perl, Bash
• SGBD : MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Oracle, Microsoft Access, Microsoft SQL Server
• CMS : WordPress, TYPO3, Drupal, Joomla!, SPIP, Dotclear
• Systèmes d’exploitation : Linux, Ubuntu, Debian, Red-Hat Enterprise, Windows 3.x/95/98/NT/2000/XP/Vista/7, Dos, Mac OS
• Réseau : Ethernet, TCP/IP, Windows LAN, Novell, ADSL, NAS, WiFi
• Bureautique : Microsoft Office, Open Office, Microsoft Project
• Gestion de parc : VNC, GLPI, OCS Inventory, Samba, LDAP, Active Directory
• Autres : Zend Framework, PHPUnit, Twitter Bootstrap, Apache, Varnish, Bugzilla, Mantis, Redmine, VMWare, Microsoft Exchange, PHPCollab, Siebel, Applications open source


LANGUES

• Anglais : Courant (pratique journalière dans le cadre familiale, clients anglophones)


Mes compétences :
JQuery
Web
Gestion de projet
MongoDB
MySQL
Linux
CSS 3
HTML 5
PHP
CMS open source
Oracle
Ajax
XML
SEO
Services web
JavaScript
Administration système
Blogging
Gestion d'équipe
Veille technologique
Zend framework
Microsoft .NET
Apache
Java
Développement web
Responsive Design
Développement Android
Programmation orientée objet

Entreprises

  • UniWare Global Services - Chef de projet Web

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2014 - maintenant Consultant MOE/Chef de Projet Web - Editions Lefebvre-Sarrut (Montrouge) (en cours)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [DSI, Portails web, International]

    - Pilotage projets
    - Pilotage fournisseurs


    Consultant MOE/Chef de Projet Web - Foncia (Antony) (10 mois)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [DSI, .Net, Oracle, Java, PostgreSQL, HTML5, PHP, CSS3, Bootstrap]

    - Pilotage projets
    - Management équipe

  • MATIS Group - Chef de projet Web

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2013 - 2014 Consultant MOE/Chef de Projet Web - SFR (Nanterre)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [SI GP Fixe et Convergence, Siebel, HTML5, CSS3, Responsive design, Twitter bootstrap, Ajax]

    - PoC refonte IHM (HTML5)
    - Pilotage projets Web
    - Pilotage projets Siebel

  • Degetel - Consultant sénior

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2010 - 2012 Consultant MOE/Chef de Projet Transverse - SFR (Meudon)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [DSI, SI, Fixe, Convergence]

    - Etudes projets SI
    - Pilotage projets transverses


    Consultant MOE/Chef de Projet - Bolloré Média (Puteaux) (2 mois)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [Appel d'offre, Média, DAM, Veille technologique]

    - Pilotage appel d'offre refonte site web (web, tablette, mobile)
    - Veille technologique, livre blanc, wiki


    Consultant MOE/Chef de Projet - Bouygues Telecom (Meudon) (1 an & 4 mois)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [IPTV, VoD, Live, STB, EF, EO, RFQ, Appel d'offre]

    - Etudes projets IPTV (Live/VoD/Box), études de faisabilité
    - Pilotage RFQ, appel d'offre
    - Pilotage projets
    - Pilotage fournisseurs
    - Rédaction contrats

  • Karwell - Chef de projet et Consultant MOE/MOA

    2003 - 2010 Depuis 2008

    Consultant MOE et assistance à MOA - AFPA DSI (Neuilly sur Marne / Montreuil)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [TYPO3, PHP, MySQL, XML, SOAP, Apache, Red-Hat Entreprise, Mantis]

    Refonte du site afpa.fr et des sites régionaux
    • Développement de modules TYPO3 (gestion de contenu, moteur de recherche, flux RSS)
    • Personnalisation des interfaces de contributions (back-end)
    • Intégration de gabarits XHTML/CSS
    • Reprise de contenu (scripts de migration de données)
    • Contrôle des normes d'accessibilité RGAA
    • Mise en place de Web Service SOAP
    • Assistance a MOA (rédaction de spécification fonctionnelle et technique, support aux utilisateurs)
    • Assistance technique à l’installation de l’environnement de production

    En 2007

    Consultant MOE et assistant chef de projet - Doctissimo (Paris)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [PHP, PostgreSQL, Oracle, Apache, Debian, Mantis]

    Maintenance évolutive des applications WebTrial (gestion en ligne des essais cliniques)
    • Développement de nouvelles fonctionnalités (export PDF)
    • Correction d’anomalies
    • Refactorisation de code
    • Rédaction de jeux de tests de non régression

    Entre 2003 et 2006

    Chef de projet et développeur - 1001jobs.com (Montreuil)
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [PHP, MySQL, XHTML, Ajax, Apache, Ubuntu]

    Site d’enchères inversées sur des offres de service.
    • Rédaction du cahier des charges
    • Gestion d’une équipe de 2 personnes (un développeur et un webdesigner)
    • Développement du site (formulaire d’inscription, moteur de recherche)

    Chef de projet et développeur - alaide.com (Montreuil)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [PHP, MySQL, Apache, Ubuntu]

    Site communautaire d’entre-aide informatique (dictionnaire illustré, forum, agrégation d’actualités, outils webmaster, formation)
    • Développement du site alaide.com et des services Web associés, ainsi que les outils d’administration.
    • Référencement du site

    Développeur - SRD France (Ste Geneviève des Bois)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [ASP, MySQL, MS-Access, IIS, Windows Serveur]

    Application gérant la chaîne de logistique de la société SRD, spécialisée dans la location des rolls aux producteurs de fleurs et grandes surfaces
    • Développement de l’extranet
    • Migration de données MS-Access vers MySQL
    • Intégration de gabarits

    Développeur - Education Nationale (Paris)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [Visual Basic, MS-Access]

    Maintenance correctif et évolutif de l’application APRES utilisé pour générer des données statistiques au niveau des académies concernant le flux des élèves.
    • Développement de nouvelles fonctionnalités
    • Correction d’anomalies
    • Refactorisation de code

    Chef de projet et développeur - Karwell (Montreuil)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [PHP, MySQL, IIS, Apache, Ubuntu, Webmail]

    Développement de l’Intranet et du site institutionnel de la société Karwell.
    • Développement de plusieurs modules (gestion du parc informatique, gestion des formations, gestion des projets et des emplois de temps)
    • Développement du site internet
    • Intégration des gabarits
    • Référencement du site institutionnel

    Formation continue professionnelle (Paris/RP)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Animation des sessions de formations pour le compte des centres de formations professionnelles (20% de l’activité en moyenne et de façon régulière).

    Langages de programmation (PHP, C++), bases de données (MySQL), technologies Web…

  • Puissance Multimédia - Ingénieur d'étude et développement

    1999 - 2003 Développeur - Micro Application (Paris)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [ASP, JavaScript, MS-SQL Server, Flash, IIS, Windows NT]

    Site permisauto.com (leçons et examens de code en ligne)
    • Développement du moteur d’examens et de l’espace utilisateur
    • Intégration des gabarits
    • Intégration des animations Flash

    Développeur - 3SI (Paris)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [ASP, Oracle, IIS, SSL]

    Site etc-online.fr (transaction boursière en temps réelle)
    • Développement du site au sein d’une équipe
    • Intégration de formules de calcul financière complexe

    Développeur - Galeries Lafayette (Paris)
    ----------------------------------------
    [Visual Basic, MS-Access]

    Grand magasin parisien
    • Développement d’une application de gestion des rayons dans les magasins
    • Développement d’une interface de création d’affiche (gestion des impressions en série avec optimisation du temps d’impression et du papier, fonctions d’import / export de modèles)

    Développeur - Education Nationale (Paris)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [Visual C++, C]

    Mise à jour d’une application de visualisation de statistiques

    Développeur - Recycl’Distribution (Ste Geneviève des Bois)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [VBA, MS-Access]

    Développement d’une application de gestion de clients

    Développeur - Médicline (Vitry sur Seine)
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------
    [VBA, MS-Access]

    Application de gestion de collecte et d’élimination des déchets d'activités de soins
    • Maintenance corrective et évolutive de l’application
    • Montée de version MS-Access

    Technicien et administrateur
    --------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Installation et administration de serveurs Linux et Windows
    Installation et configuration de postes de travail
    Administration du réseau LAN de la société Puissance Multimédia

  • GIE-GIC - Administrateur et Développeur

    Saint-Ouen 1998 - 1999 [Réseaux NT et Novell, VBA]

    Mise à jour du logiciel Héra / PC-Focus (logiciel de système de gestion de base de données et d’aide à la décision pour la gestion du personnel)

    Développement de macros VBA pour la création automatique de documents

    Administrateurs de réseaux Novell. Migration du parc vers NT (serveurs et postes de travail)

  • Service nationale - Service informatique

    1996 - 1997

  • Internet Solutions - Développeur (stagiaire)

    1996 - 1996 [HTML, Windows NT]

    Développement de sites, administration du réseau.

  • Laboratoire MASI - Développeur (stagiaire)

    1995 - 1995 [C, Unix]

    Développement de programme de test de circuits intégrés

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :