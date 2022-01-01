Christophe GROTTE

Fort de plus de 15 ans d'expérience
Solide culture informatique polyvalente
Passionné de nouvelle technologie et du Web
Intéressé par client final en tant que Directeur/Chef de Projet/Responsable Web/Technique
Ouvert à l'international
COMPÉTENCES
• Conduite de projets Informatique, Web, Mobile et e-Commerce
• Management d’équipes
• Pilotage d’appels d’offre et soutenances, négociation commerciale
• Audit et conseil en référencement naturel, SEO
CONNAISSANCES INFORMATIQUES
• Méthodes : AGILE, UML, Merise
• Langages : PHP (3/4/5), HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript (jQuery), XML, Facebook API, ASP, VB.Net, Visual Basic, Visual C++, C/C++, Java, Turbo Pascal, Assembler x86, Basic, Perl, Bash
• SGBD : MySQL, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Oracle, Microsoft Access, Microsoft SQL Server
• CMS : WordPress, TYPO3, Drupal, Joomla!, SPIP, Dotclear
• Systèmes d’exploitation : Linux, Ubuntu, Debian, Red-Hat Enterprise, Windows 3.x/95/98/NT/2000/XP/Vista/7, Dos, Mac OS
• Réseau : Ethernet, TCP/IP, Windows LAN, Novell, ADSL, NAS, WiFi
• Bureautique : Microsoft Office, Open Office, Microsoft Project
• Gestion de parc : VNC, GLPI, OCS Inventory, Samba, LDAP, Active Directory
• Autres : Zend Framework, PHPUnit, Twitter Bootstrap, Apache, Varnish, Bugzilla, Mantis, Redmine, VMWare, Microsoft Exchange, PHPCollab, Siebel, Applications open source
LANGUES
• Anglais : Courant (pratique journalière dans le cadre familiale, clients anglophones)
Mes compétences :
JQuery
Web
Gestion de projet
MongoDB
MySQL
Linux
CSS 3
HTML 5
PHP
CMS open source
Oracle
Ajax
XML
SEO
Services web
JavaScript
Administration système
Blogging
Gestion d'équipe
Veille technologique
Zend framework
Microsoft .NET
Apache
Java
Développement web
Responsive Design
Développement Android
Programmation orientée objet