Daniel LEIBY

After a long period in industry, time is coming for a long period of holidays and to discover Vercors mountains

Entreprises

  • Daniel - Tourism

    Profession libérale | Villard-de-Lans (38250) 2020 - maintenant

  • SCHNEIDER-ELECTRIC SAS - Project Manager & Brand Labelling Buyer

    Commercial | 2013 - 2020 Major achievement 2012
    - Negotiate with global supplier for all Schneider.
    - Improvement of ultimate negotiation.
    - Concentration of suppliers.
    - PPM role with an operational management of 15 buyers
    - Work in an intercultural environment

  • Schneider-Electric Industrial Operation Europe - Purchasing Plant Manager & potential Edison purchasing skills at Schneider-electric

    2009 - 2013 PPM for STROMFORS Finland production plants:
    - Scope 16M€ spends, multi technologies as moulding, stamping, connectors….
    - Manage 11 M€ purchases,
    - Supplier leader for an international global supplier for Schneider-Electric group. Participated in the Corporate core team members

  • Schneider-electric - European Industrial Purchaser

    Rueil Malmaison 2000 - 2008 SCHNEIDER-ELECTRIC Industrial Operations Europe, Purchasing Plant Manager and Purchaser stamping Installation Systems & Control (IS&C)
    PPM of Alombard and INFRA+ production plant of IS&C, 12M€ spends for 2 industrial sites, multi technologies as moulding stamping, connectic….
    Responsible of 8 M€ purchase
    Supplier leader for an international global supplier for Schneider-Electric group. Participated in the Corporate core team members

  • Schneider Electric - Project manager for Middle East area

    Rueil Malmaison 1994 - 2000 Improve contracts between 3 and 22 Million Euros.
    Main competencies were:
    - Analyze and diagnose some scope of work,
    - Establish tender according to the customer needs allowing recommendations.
    - Define and follow-up the financial analysis during the contract, increase growth margin,
    - Present results to Management during regular project reviews,
    - Improve the administrative process and working habits in different Schneider production plants.

  • MERLIN GERIN - Site Supervisor

    1986 - 1994 I monitored supervised worldwide erections of G.I.S and A.I.S 66KV up to 420KV. I choose and employed skills and unskilled local workers and managed the local team.

  • MERLIN GERIN - Draughtsman, Engineering of new product

    1983 - 1986 Proposed and develop innovative solutions

