Daniel LEIBY

SCHNEIDER-ELECTRIC SAS
- Project Manager & Brand Labelling Buyer
Commercial | 2013 - 2020Major achievement 2012
- Negotiate with global supplier for all Schneider.
- Improvement of ultimate negotiation.
- Concentration of suppliers.
- PPM role with an operational management of 15 buyers
- Work in an intercultural environment
Schneider-Electric Industrial Operation Europe
- Purchasing Plant Manager & potential Edison purchasing skills at Schneider-electric
2009 - 2013PPM for STROMFORS Finland production plants:
- Scope 16M€ spends, multi technologies as moulding, stamping, connectors….
- Manage 11 M€ purchases,
- Supplier leader for an international global supplier for Schneider-Electric group. Participated in the Corporate core team members
Schneider-electric
- European Industrial Purchaser
Rueil Malmaison2000 - 2008SCHNEIDER-ELECTRIC Industrial Operations Europe, Purchasing Plant Manager and Purchaser stamping Installation Systems & Control (IS&C)
PPM of Alombard and INFRA+ production plant of IS&C, 12M€ spends for 2 industrial sites, multi technologies as moulding stamping, connectic….
Responsible of 8 M€ purchase
Supplier leader for an international global supplier for Schneider-Electric group. Participated in the Corporate core team members
Schneider Electric
- Project manager for Middle East area
Rueil Malmaison1994 - 2000Improve contracts between 3 and 22 Million Euros.
Main competencies were:
- Analyze and diagnose some scope of work,
- Establish tender according to the customer needs allowing recommendations.
- Define and follow-up the financial analysis during the contract, increase growth margin,
- Present results to Management during regular project reviews,
- Improve the administrative process and working habits in different Schneider production plants.
MERLIN GERIN
- Site Supervisor
1986 - 1994I monitored supervised worldwide erections of G.I.S and A.I.S 66KV up to 420KV. I choose and employed skills and unskilled local workers and managed the local team.
MERLIN GERIN
- Draughtsman, Engineering of new product
1983 - 1986Proposed and develop innovative solutions