Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
France THIRION
Ajouter
France THIRION
Autoentrepreneur
Traduction/Formation - Etablissement du compte de gestion tutelle annuel & aide administrative
Reims
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Formatrice/Traductrice allemand/français
Mes compétences :
Dif
Traduction
Formation
Entreprises
Autoentrepreneur
- Traduction/Formation - Etablissement du compte de gestion tutelle annuel & aide administrative
Autre | Reims
2012 - maintenant
Traductions de documents techniques de l'allemand vers le français. Formation à la langue allemande aux particuliers et aux entreprises.
Agences Intérim, CDD
- Accompagn./Traductrice, Commerciale Allemagne site,Interprète/traductrice,Secrétaire/Assis.Gest.bil
2008 - 2012
Agences intérim
- Standardiste bilingue, Hôtesse d'accueil, Secrétaire, agent administratif
2007 - 2011
REIMS Aviation
1997 - 2004
QUALITY HOTEL
- Réceptionniste bilingue
1996 - 1997
HOTEL SCHLOSS BERG (Allemagne)
- Stagiaire polyvalent
1993 - 1996
Diplôme hôtelier délivré par la Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie de Saarbrücken (Allemagne)
WOODCOTE HOUSE (Angleterre)
- Surveillante
1992 - 1993
Clinique Universitaire (Allemagne)
- Agent de service hospitalier
1991 - 1992
Stage d'un an pour perfectionnement
HOTEL STEIGENBERGER FRANKFURTER HOF
- Buffetière
1990 - 1990
Stage d'un mois afin de perfectionner l'allemand
Formations
IUT De Reims-Châlons-Charleville
Reims
2008 - 2009
DUT
Sprachinstitut Tübingen (Tübingen)
Tübingen
1991 - 1991
Cours intensifs d'allemand
Lycée Franklin Roosevelt Reims
Reims
1986 - 1990
BAC G1
Secrétariat
Réseau
Affp FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE
Agnès WOLF
Brigitte BERTIN
Jean Michel AUBRY
Jean-Pierre KOHN
Ludovic PASTÉ
Richard REVIRARD
Sylvain PESENTI