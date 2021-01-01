Menu

France THIRION

  • Autoentrepreneur
  • Traduction/Formation - Etablissement du compte de gestion tutelle annuel & aide administrative

Reims

En résumé

Formatrice/Traductrice allemand/français

Mes compétences :
Dif
Traduction
Formation

Entreprises

  • Autoentrepreneur - Traduction/Formation - Etablissement du compte de gestion tutelle annuel & aide administrative

    Autre | Reims 2012 - maintenant Traductions de documents techniques de l'allemand vers le français. Formation à la langue allemande aux particuliers et aux entreprises.

  • Agences Intérim, CDD - Accompagn./Traductrice, Commerciale Allemagne site,Interprète/traductrice,Secrétaire/Assis.Gest.bil

    2008 - 2012

  • Agences intérim - Standardiste bilingue, Hôtesse d'accueil, Secrétaire, agent administratif

    2007 - 2011

  • REIMS Aviation

    1997 - 2004

  • QUALITY HOTEL - Réceptionniste bilingue

    1996 - 1997

  • HOTEL SCHLOSS BERG (Allemagne) - Stagiaire polyvalent

    1993 - 1996 Diplôme hôtelier délivré par la Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie de Saarbrücken (Allemagne)

  • WOODCOTE HOUSE (Angleterre) - Surveillante

    1992 - 1993

  • Clinique Universitaire (Allemagne) - Agent de service hospitalier

    1991 - 1992 Stage d'un an pour perfectionnement

  • HOTEL STEIGENBERGER FRANKFURTER HOF - Buffetière

    1990 - 1990 Stage d'un mois afin de perfectionner l'allemand

Formations

Réseau