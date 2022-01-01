Menu

François LE TREUT

  • Bouygues Telecom
  • Lead Developer

Meudon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom - Lead Developer

    Informatique | Meudon 2021 - maintenant Actuellement Lead Developer chez Bouygues Telecom, j'occupe le poste de responsable d'équipe et développeur au sein de la MOE Fixe BackOffice.

  • Sogeti - Consultant Technique Confirmé

    Cesson-Sévigné 2018 - 2021

  • Sogeti - Consultant Application L2

    Cesson-Sévigné 2016 - 2018

  • Capgemini - Stagiaire BI

    Cesson-Sévigné 2016 - 2016

  • FAURECIA - Stagiaire

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2014 - 2016 Master Informatique DECIM/DOP

    Décision, Optimisation et Intelligence Artificiellle

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)

    Caen 2011 - 2014 Licence d'Informatique

    Option Intelligence Artificiellle
Annuaire des membres :