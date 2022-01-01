Retail
François LE TREUT
François LE TREUT
Bouygues Telecom
Lead Developer
Meudon
Entreprises
Bouygues Telecom
- Lead Developer
Informatique | Meudon
2021 - maintenant
Actuellement Lead Developer chez Bouygues Telecom, j'occupe le poste de responsable d'équipe et développeur au sein de la MOE Fixe BackOffice.
Sogeti
- Consultant Technique Confirmé
Cesson-Sévigné
2018 - 2021
Sogeti
- Consultant Application L2
Cesson-Sévigné
2016 - 2018
Capgemini
- Stagiaire BI
Cesson-Sévigné
2016 - 2016
FAURECIA
- Stagiaire
2014 - 2014
Formations
Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)
Caen
2014 - 2016
Master Informatique DECIM/DOP
Décision, Optimisation et Intelligence Artificiellle
Université Caen Basse Normandie (Caen)
Caen
2011 - 2014
Licence d'Informatique
Option Intelligence Artificiellle
