Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Gina DE SOUZA
Ajouter
Gina DE SOUZA
Vert-le-Grand
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Vanves
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Stime
- Concepteur Développeur confirmé
Vert-le-Grand
2013 - maintenant
Axones
- Ingénieur Etudes et Développement J2EE
Nanterre
2008 - 2012
ID Factory
- Ingénieur Etudes et Développement J2EE
2006 - 2008
Formations
Polytech' Lille EPUL (Villeneuve D'Ascq)
Villeneuve D'Ascq
2002 - 2005
2002 - 2005
IUT DE LENS
Lens
2000 - 2002
DUT