Isabelle LEAP

Excract from "Top 6 e-commerce trends to watch in 2015 "



(...)

EXECUTION IS EVERYTHING. The days of easy e-commerce growth are over. Retailers and businesses are all now converging on same idea: to build an omni-channel service, powered by an enterprise grade software suite. To emerge as a winner will require differentiation, and that will come from awesome execution: not only by picking the right software tools for the job, but also by having a bold and intelligent vision to change their business fundamentals, and the strong, sustained leadership needed to see it through.

source : www.the-future-of-commerce.com



Being a E-COMMERCE MARKETING MANAGER is...



MY SPECIALTIES :

> Digital strategy (cross devices Mobile tablet spartphone / Desktop), relationnal marketing, PRM & CRM

> E-merchandising (web & Inapp purchase)

> Social marketing (communication - e-reputation- advertising)

> Web Marketing Projects management

> Team management

> Several technical skills required for the web & M-business (web analytics / ad serving / Tag management / Mobile app tracking / XML feed / BI tools/ Emailing tools/ bid management...)



SKILLS :

> Results-oriented, problem-solver and autonomous

> Metrics-driven with outstanding web analytic skills

> Creative and hands-on individual with a taste for exploring new territories

> Able to run multiple campaigns in multiple territories at the same time

> Interest in working on both strategic and operational levels



> Over 13 years experience in digital marketing

> Proven track record in user acquisition

> Fluent English & French speaker



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet internet

Web analytics

Marketing direct

Strategie digitale

Plan madia

Lead generation

ECRM

Budget

Emerchandising

Marketing relationnel

Lead management

E-commerce

ROI

Webmarketing

Emailing

Social media