Jamel SAHLAOUI

En résumé

Ponctuel, motivé, sociable et aime le challenge

Entreprises

  • CO-F TRANSPORT - Livreur

    2011 - 2013

Formations

  • Ofiaq (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2014 - 2014 technicien telecoms et courants faibles

Réseau