Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Jamel SAHLAOUI
Ajouter
Jamel SAHLAOUI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ponctuel, motivé, sociable et aime le challenge
Entreprises
CO-F TRANSPORT
- Livreur
2011 - 2013
Formations
Ofiaq (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2014 - 2014
technicien telecoms et courants faibles
Réseau
Astrid COULON
Sami ABDULLA