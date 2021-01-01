Jean Francois AUGER

- Réactif et rigoureux, expérimenté en ESN / SSII et représentant de différents constructeurs de matériels informatique, horodateur, systèmes d'encaissement
(maintenance, déploiement, assistance, exploitation, systèmes, réseaux)
Maintenance matériel informatique -----------------------------------------------------
- Intervenant sur des solutions d’impression HP, Samsung, Lexmark, Epson, Canon, IBM, Kyocera, Copieur KONICA et SHARP
- Dépannage des serveurs, micro-ordinateurs, portables (HP, IBM, DELL, Compaq, Toshiba, Siemens…)
- Installation maintenance sur fax, caisse enregistreuse, borne d'hôtel
- Contrôle, diagnostic, dépannage, installation, câblage réseaux
Systèmes et réseaux informatiques -----------------------------------------------------
- Windows server, Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8,10
- Sécurité
- Virtualisation : Vmware
- Messagerie Outlook, Lotus notes
- Linux
- Réseaux
- Sensibiliser à ITIL
Déploiement et installation -----------------------------------------------------
- Déploiement de matériels et logiciels en réseaux
- Installation d’applications métier avec paramétrage
- Câblage et configuration de baies de brassage, Hub
- Transfert et sauvegarde de fichiers
AUTRES FORMATIONS PROFESSIONNELLES : Matériel
- Formation Copieurs MFP NB et Couleur SHARP
- Formation CANON, KYOCERA, HP, EPSON : maintenance imprimante
- Certification Matériel DELL DCSE (serveur desktop portable)
- Formation Matériel IBM serveur xsérie et netfinity
- Habilitation électrique BOV/B1V
Mes compétences :
Vente
Deploiement informatique
Maintenance informatique
Réseau
MCO
Hardware
IMAC
Sens du service
Relations clients
Production
