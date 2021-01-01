Menu

Jean Francois AUGER

Paris

En résumé

- Réactif et rigoureux, expérimenté en ESN / SSII et représentant de différents constructeurs de matériels informatique, horodateur, systèmes d'encaissement
(maintenance, déploiement, assistance, exploitation, systèmes, réseaux)

Maintenance matériel informatique -----------------------------------------------------

- Intervenant sur des solutions d’impression HP, Samsung, Lexmark, Epson, Canon, IBM, Kyocera, Copieur KONICA et SHARP
- Dépannage des serveurs, micro-ordinateurs, portables (HP, IBM, DELL, Compaq, Toshiba, Siemens…)
- Installation maintenance sur fax, caisse enregistreuse, borne d'hôtel
- Contrôle, diagnostic, dépannage, installation, câblage réseaux


Systèmes et réseaux informatiques -----------------------------------------------------

- Windows server, Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8,10
- Sécurité
- Virtualisation : Vmware
- Messagerie Outlook, Lotus notes
- Linux
- Réseaux
- Sensibiliser à ITIL


Déploiement et installation -----------------------------------------------------

- Déploiement de matériels et logiciels en réseaux
- Installation d’applications métier avec paramétrage
- Câblage et configuration de baies de brassage, Hub
- Transfert et sauvegarde de fichiers


-----------------------------------------------------
AUTRES FORMATIONS PROFESSIONNELLES : Matériel

- Formation Copieurs MFP NB et Couleur SHARP
- Formation CANON, KYOCERA, HP, EPSON : maintenance imprimante
- Certification Matériel DELL DCSE (serveur desktop portable)
- Formation Matériel IBM serveur xsérie et netfinity
- Habilitation électrique BOV/B1V

Mes compétences :
Vente
Deploiement informatique
Maintenance informatique
Réseau
MCO
Hardware
IMAC
Sens du service
Relations clients
Production

Entreprises

  • Parkeon - Technicien de Maintenance Itinérant

    Paris 2017 - 2018 • Intervention préventive et curative sur la région Sud-Ouest
    • Mise à jour hardware et software de parcs d’horodateur en voirie
    • Mco sur bornes de distribution Finagaz
    • Mco sur distributeurs de billet Sncf

  • SHARP BUSINESS SYSTEMS FRANCE - Technicien Service Clients

    TOULOUSE 2017 - 2017 • Maintenance préventive et curative sur copieurs MFP dpt 64, 65, 40, 32
    • Veiller à la satisfaction client
    • Gestion d'un stock de pièces détachées

  • Sécurinfor - Technicien informatique itinérant

    RUNGIS CEDEX 2016 - 2016 • Déplacement à la semaine sur la région Sud-Ouest suivant un planning prédéfini
    • Déploiement sur le projet 10000 de matériels pour les agences Lcl et pôle privé
    • Installation de postes bureautique et d'imprimantes local et reseaux
    • Sauvegarde et restauration de données utilisateurs
    • Inventaire, logistique et report permanent des interventions

  • Sanofi - Magasinier

    Paris 2015 - 2015 • Réception, manutention, inventaire, expédition

  • Econocom - Technicien systèmes et réseaux

    Puteaux 2015 - 2015 • Mission de proximité sur des sites seveso du client ARKEMA
    • Interventions IMAC Installation, maintenance, ajout, changement, déménagement
    • Support utilisateur sur les postes de travail et périphériques
    • Gestion des incidents dans logiciel de ticketing

  • Sécurinfor - Technicien informatique itinérant

    RUNGIS CEDEX 2014 - 2014 • Déplacement à la semaine sur 11 départements suivant un planning prédéfini
    • Déploiement d'imprimantes local et réseaux pour le pôle Lcl banque privée
    • Inventaire, logistique et report permanent des interventions

  • JDC S.A - Technicien caisse enregistreuse itinérant

    2014 - 2014 • Déploiement de matériels et logiciels liés à la monétique, caisse tpv
    • Support téléphonique et dépannage sur site

  • CIS Infoservices - Technicien de déploiement informatique

    2012 - 2012 • Installation de postes bureautique sur plateforme Assurance Pacifica
    • Assistance aux utilisateurs sur la sauvegarde et la restauration de données

  • IOTA GROUP - Responsable des archives

    Mies 2012 - 2013 • Inventaire, classement, dématérialisation de documents pour Total tepf Lacq

  • ORTEC SERVICES INDUSTRIE - Magasinier

    2011 - 2012 • Gestion de stock matériel sous SAP et Carl au magasin Total tepf lacq

  • MGI Consultants - Gestionnaire de parc informatique

    Paris 2009 - 2009 • Conseils et assistance technique pour les utilisateurs au Cstjf TOTAL PAU
    • Gestion des demandes d'installation et SAV des matériels Bureautique
    • Reporting dans l'ITSM du client

  • Actual bureau - Technicien copieur itinérant

    2009 - 2010 • Livraison, mise en service, connexion copieurs Konica Minolta & fax Sagem
    • Maintenance et formation utilisateur sur site

  • Fongecif - Stagiaire fongecif

    2008 - 2009 • Préparation au Bts Informatique de gestion avec 3 stages en entreprise

  • Sécurinfor - Technicien micro et réseaux itinerant

    RUNGIS CEDEX 2005 - 2007 • Interventions en Aquitaine et Midi-Pyrénées délai 4h, J+1 avec astreinte 7J/7
    • Installations & réparation de matériels serveurs, pc, portables, imprimantes
    • Migration et maintenance de caisse tpe/tpv pour les magasins Etam et Lidl

  • Wang / Wang Global / Getronics - Technicien de maintenance informatique itinerant

    Rungis 1996 - 2004 • Interventions en Aquitaine et Midi-Pyrénées délai 4h, J+1
    • Installations & réparation de matériels serveurs, pc, portables, imprimantes
    • Migration et maintenance de matériels et logiciels métiers
    • Gestion d'un stock de pièces détachées
    • Reporting en temps réel des interventions

  • La francaise de maintenance - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    1996 - 1996 • Déménagement/réaménagement informatique du journal Le Monde
    • Brassage (câblage, hubs et switchs)

  • Allium - Technicien informatique

    1995 - 1996 • Intégration Hard & Soft sur plateforme (entité AGENA)
    • Réception et qualification niveau 1 d'appels informatique (entité ECS)

  • Tasq international - Technicien de maintenance informatique

    1994 - 1995 • Assemblage de composants sur pc, portables, serveur et imprimante
    • Installation logiciel et paramétrage sur banc d'essai de stations et serveur pour le réseau Elan des agences
    du Crédit lyonnais

  • Carrefour - Vendeur informatique

    Massy 1992 - 1994 • Accueil, écoute et renseignement client
    • Vente de PC et périphériques
    • Sav de 1er niveau

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau