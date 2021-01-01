Jean Francois AUGER

- Réactif et rigoureux, expérimenté en ESN / SSII et représentant de différents constructeurs de matériels informatique, horodateur, systèmes d'encaissement

(maintenance, déploiement, assistance, exploitation, systèmes, réseaux)



Maintenance matériel informatique -----------------------------------------------------



- Intervenant sur des solutions d’impression HP, Samsung, Lexmark, Epson, Canon, IBM, Kyocera, Copieur KONICA et SHARP

- Dépannage des serveurs, micro-ordinateurs, portables (HP, IBM, DELL, Compaq, Toshiba, Siemens…)

- Installation maintenance sur fax, caisse enregistreuse, borne d'hôtel

- Contrôle, diagnostic, dépannage, installation, câblage réseaux





Systèmes et réseaux informatiques -----------------------------------------------------



- Windows server, Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8,10

- Sécurité

- Virtualisation : Vmware

- Messagerie Outlook, Lotus notes

- Linux

- Réseaux

- Sensibiliser à ITIL





Déploiement et installation -----------------------------------------------------



- Déploiement de matériels et logiciels en réseaux

- Installation d’applications métier avec paramétrage

- Câblage et configuration de baies de brassage, Hub

- Transfert et sauvegarde de fichiers





-----------------------------------------------------

AUTRES FORMATIONS PROFESSIONNELLES : Matériel



- Formation Copieurs MFP NB et Couleur SHARP

- Formation CANON, KYOCERA, HP, EPSON : maintenance imprimante

- Certification Matériel DELL DCSE (serveur desktop portable)

- Formation Matériel IBM serveur xsérie et netfinity

- Habilitation électrique BOV/B1V



Mes compétences :

Vente

Deploiement informatique

Maintenance informatique

Réseau

MCO

Hardware

IMAC

Sens du service

Relations clients

Production