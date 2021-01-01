Menu

Jean-Roch GRAUGNARD

BÉZIERS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Arcade Cycles SAS - Technico-commercial Grand Sud

    2004 - maintenant

  • ASCO education - Commercial

    1998 - 2002

  • Cora - Manager de Rayon Epicerie

    Croissy-Beaubourg 1995 - 1998

Formations

  • ISEMA (Avignon)

    Avignon 1992 - 1994

  • ISEMA

    Avignon 1992 - 1994 PROMO ISEMA 3

Réseau