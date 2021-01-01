Retail
Jean-Roch GRAUGNARD
Jean-Roch GRAUGNARD
BÉZIERS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Arcade Cycles SAS
- Technico-commercial Grand Sud
2004 - maintenant
ASCO education
- Commercial
1998 - 2002
Cora
- Manager de Rayon Epicerie
Croissy-Beaubourg
1995 - 1998
Formations
ISEMA (Avignon)
Avignon
1992 - 1994
ISEMA
Avignon
1992 - 1994
PROMO ISEMA 3
Réseau
Beatrice FOREST
Cendrine BONNET-NICOLAS
Destrade PASCAL
Gaëlle BRAYER
Gregoire GERMAIN
Nikola OBRADOVIC
Pierre GROLLEAU
Raphaelle MOLIERE
Xavier HERRY