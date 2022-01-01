Jonathan LOMEL

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



GENERAL SKILLS



Three-year experience such as Verification & Validation TCMS Engineer at Alstom Transport in Villeurbanne in France.



Six-month experience in memory program engineer internship at Infineon Technologies AG in Munich in Germany, with the project to follow up the feasibility of register bank in VBA-language.



Three-month experience in EADS Astrium Space Transportation with the project to create and provide new functions of data processing in C-language.



Twelve-month experience in academic projects for two robots at ISEN-Lille in France.



These experiences were relying on strong technical skills in electronics and computer science (development) and team work.





ELECTRONICS SKILLS



• Analog & Digital Electronics

• Embedded Systems

• Digital Signal Processing

• Robotics (Sensors)

• Wireless Technology & Application

• Acoustic Ecology

• Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)

• Image Processing





IT SKILLS



• Programming languages : C/C++, Java, VB/VBA, HTML/CSS, PHP, Javascript

• Operating Systems : UNIX, Mac OS X, Windows

• Excel & Macro

• Office

• Visual C++

• Matlab

• Solidworks

• DXP



Mes compétences :

Langage C / C++

Langage Java

Systèmes embarqués

Electronique Analogique et numérique

Robotique