Jonathan LOMEL

LYON

GENERAL SKILLS

Three-year experience such as Verification & Validation TCMS Engineer at Alstom Transport in Villeurbanne in France.

Six-month experience in memory program engineer internship at Infineon Technologies AG in Munich in Germany, with the project to follow up the feasibility of register bank in VBA-language.

Three-month experience in EADS Astrium Space Transportation with the project to create and provide new functions of data processing in C-language.

Twelve-month experience in academic projects for two robots at ISEN-Lille in France.

These experiences were relying on strong technical skills in electronics and computer science (development) and team work.


ELECTRONICS SKILLS

• Analog & Digital Electronics
• Embedded Systems
• Digital Signal Processing
• Robotics (Sensors)
• Wireless Technology & Application
• Acoustic Ecology
• Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)
• Image Processing


IT SKILLS

• Programming languages : C/C++, Java, VB/VBA, HTML/CSS, PHP, Javascript
• Operating Systems : UNIX, Mac OS X, Windows
• Excel & Macro
• Office
• Visual C++
• Matlab
• Solidworks
• DXP

  • ALSTOM Transport - Ingénieur Consultant Validation TCMS

    2013 - 2016 Responsable de la validation Software TCMS du projet M.A.R.A.T.H.O.N.
    • Record Européen du train le plus long (1500 mètres)
    • Validation sur banc de tests et sur Train

    Validation Software TCMS sur différents projets
    • Analyser et évaluer les besoins des utilisateurs, les spécifications et les modules
    • Rédaction des procédures de tests (Plans de validation, d’intégration, …)
    • Développer & Implémenter des outils de test - Exécuter les cas de test
    • Automatisation des scénarios de tests – Mise en place des tests de Non-Régression
    • Maintenance opérationnelle de banc d'essais

  • Assystem - Consultant

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2016 Mission chez Alstom Transport en tant qu'Ingénieur Validation TCMS de Juillet 2013 à Aujourd'hui.

  • Infineon Technologies - Engineering Internship: Register bank feasibility study

    GEMENOS 2012 - 2012 Project :

    The main goal of my training was to do a feasibility study of Register files. This feasibility study defines the optimal architectures of Register files array for different number of input and output ports, different number of words and bits under consideration of number of routing tracks.

    The study was divided into two parts. Firstly, it takes care of the architecture definition phase as theoretical part then an implementation part to prove the theoretical results. The study, then deals with the assessment criteria which are area and wire length. The feasibility of critical corner cases from the theoretical part is proven by layout studies.

    This project will be used as a first step in the service. In fact, before the circuit design with its own software, it will afford a first viewing of the design of register file. For different input parameters, this program will make a first simulation of the design by returning results. These results such as the layout in Excel will help limit the area of the component on the circuit. The maximum number of routing-tracks will be also displayed. So, the project will be useful in order to have a first overview of the architecture and so as to find an optimal structure for the register files.


    Achievements:

    • Creation of the program in VBA-language in order to find the different optimal structure for the Register File
    • Optimization of the Space Evaluation of Register
    • Optimization of the routability with the Max number of routing-tracks


    Technical Environment:

    • VBA
    • Excel & Macro
    • XMind

  • I.S.E.N. Lille - Academic Project for a robot at ISEN 2011-2012

    2011 - 2012 Project Manager

    Project:
    • Our overall goal was to create an autonomous robot to update a database of books in a library
    • I was the project manager. I was responsible for the planning, the cost, the documentations …
    • I created some functions in C/C++-language for the artificial intelligence
    • I created an electronic board for the Human Computer Interface (HCI)

    Technical Environment:
    • C/C++
    • Analog & Digital Electronic
    • Embedded Systems
    • Managing a team of fourteen people

  • EADS Astrium Space Transportation - Measurement restitution and post processing

    Blagnac 2011 - 2011 Project:

    Telemetry : Data retrieval & Post-processing
    During my internship, I had to develop new functions on the Post-processing of the data analysis,
    Concerning the processing of data, especially data fusion, I had to create a program to check the similarity of words in a fusion between different records. I also had to improve software which studied quality telemetry.

    Classified Defense Accreditation – Worked with military data


    Achievements:

    • Creation of two software in C-language
    • Different tests (unit, functional and operational validation) were performed on these two software to validate them
    • Writing of software documentations (specifications, design, coding and development environment, test validation, user manual)


    Technical Environment:

    • C Language
    • Visual C++
    • Windows XP

