Jonathan LOMEL

GENERAL SKILLS
Three-year experience such as Verification & Validation TCMS Engineer at Alstom Transport in Villeurbanne in France.
Six-month experience in memory program engineer internship at Infineon Technologies AG in Munich in Germany, with the project to follow up the feasibility of register bank in VBA-language.
Three-month experience in EADS Astrium Space Transportation with the project to create and provide new functions of data processing in C-language.
Twelve-month experience in academic projects for two robots at ISEN-Lille in France.
These experiences were relying on strong technical skills in electronics and computer science (development) and team work.
ELECTRONICS SKILLS
• Analog & Digital Electronics
• Embedded Systems
• Digital Signal Processing
• Robotics (Sensors)
• Wireless Technology & Application
• Acoustic Ecology
• Micro Electro Mechanical System (MEMS)
• Image Processing
IT SKILLS
• Programming languages : C/C++, Java, VB/VBA, HTML/CSS, PHP, Javascript
• Operating Systems : UNIX, Mac OS X, Windows
• Excel & Macro
• Office
• Visual C++
• Matlab
• Solidworks
• DXP
