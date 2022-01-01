Retail
Marie DE MONTESSON
Marie DE MONTESSON
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OUIMUM'S
- MANAGER
2013 - maintenant
CANAVESE
- Commerciale RHD
2012 - 2013
GREEN IS BETTER
- Formatrice / Animatrice Réseau
2010 - 2012
Restaurant la boucherie
- Assistante d'exploitation
2008 - 2010
VERYGOOD.FR
- Assistante commercial
2006 - 2007
Formations
ESSCOM
Nantes
2006 - 2008
Négociation/Relation clientèle
Négociation/Relation clientèle
Réseau
Axel DE GENOUILLAC
Berengere ROSSIGNOL
Charles NUBLAT
Gilles BESNARD
Henri DE MONTESSON
Laure DE MONTESSON
Ségolène BIANCHI
Victoire DE BOURNET