Marie DE MONTESSON

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • OUIMUM'S - MANAGER

    2013 - maintenant

  • CANAVESE - Commerciale RHD

    2012 - 2013

  • GREEN IS BETTER - Formatrice / Animatrice Réseau

    2010 - 2012

  • Restaurant la boucherie - Assistante d'exploitation

    2008 - 2010

  • VERYGOOD.FR - Assistante commercial

    2006 - 2007

Formations

  • ESSCOM

    Nantes 2006 - 2008 Négociation/Relation clientèle

