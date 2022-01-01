Retail
Mélanie BAUCHART
Mélanie BAUCHART
BOURISP
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Crédit Agricole Agence de Lannemezan
- Conseillère
2011 - maintenant
Organisme de Sélection de la race bovine Parthenaise
- Technicienne / Animatrice
2009 - 2011
Formations
Etablissement National D'Enseignement Supérieur Agronomique De Dijon ENESAD
Dijon
2005 - 2008
Ingénieur spécialité Productions Animales
Lycée Joseph Desfontaines
Melle
2002 - 2004
BTSA Productions Animales
BTSA PA (Lycée Jacques Bujault)
Réseau
Amandine LUMINEAU
Anne AUGAIT
Carine MONTEIL
Christelle GERVASONI
Clémence VINCENTI LAUREAU
Dorlodot (mesnil) MARIANNE
Juliette PAYET
Lucile ANDRE
Raphaëlle LAURET
Sébastien BAUDELET
