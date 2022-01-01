Nathalie CHEVALIER

Administratif | Amboise (37400)2016 - 2019Adv en secteur paramédical. Spécialisé en matériel pour handicapés.
Mail Order Vision
- Dirigeante
Profession libérale | Tours (37000)2001 - 2016Fondatrice et dirigeante de Mail Irder Vion (MIV). Société de service de comparatif des offres de produits sur site internet et catalogues (benchmarking).vente des bases de données des produits des concurrents : Big data
Teamwork-Marketing consultants, Stockport. UK
- Business Development Manager
1998 - 2000- I started as a Data Research Analysis and Translator for the Mail Order market. My work moved to the French Business Development after 6 months and to the International Business Development 1 year later. My progress is due to the original approach I have made and also to my skills in communication and selling.
- Marketing action (B to B): I established the list of the right interlocutor in France to start, got the contact with them and was in charge of the liaison when they become a client. For the International Division, I set up the Mail Order Data base and the marketing tools we needed.
French Embassy, Science & Technology Dept., London. UK
- Scientific Attaché Deputy
1996 - 1998- Monitoring of Biotechnology and Medical Research: Wrote articles for the monthly journal "Actualités scientifiques en Grande-Bretagne" summarising the British research news and was in charge of short term projects for French Companies and Government organisations.
- Stimulation of the French Researchers Electronic Network: Edited a quarterly publication of technology transfer named: "Liaison" with this 600 scientists framework using E-mail/Internet.
- Seminar Organiser: In collaboration with the "Chambre de Commerce Française de Grande-Bretagne” for the large event : Rencontre Recherche-Entreprises: "Transfert de l'Information Scientifique et Technique” (1996, 150 participants).
In collaboration with the Engineering Council and the Foundation for Science and Technology for a two days forum: "Engineering and Enterprise" (1997, 300 participants).