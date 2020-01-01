Retail
Nicolas HIET
Ajouter
Nicolas HIET
Responsable Compte Clés / Key Account Manager
Sphere Distribution
Responsable Compte Clés / Key Account Manager
JOUY LE CHATEL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sphere Distribution
- Responsable Compte Clés / Key Account Manager
Commercial |
2020 - maintenant
SOCIETE NOUVELLE ATELIERS 28
- Manager Commercial - Comptes Clés et Force de ventes
Commercial |
2009 - 2019
L'ATELIER DU JOUR (ATELIERS 28)
- Directeur Régional
Commercial |
2006 - 2009
NEWELL WINDOW FASHIONS (ATELIERS 28)
- Attaché Commercial
Commercial |
2003 - 2006
LEROY MERLIN
- Responsable de Rayon
Commercial |
2001 - 2003
LEROY MERLIN
- Conseiller de vente
Commercial |
1998 - 2001
ELECTROCLASS SA
- Technico-commercial
Commercial |
1996 - 1998
Formations
UTEC
Avon
2019 - 2019
TOEIC Bridge A2+/B1
Club Des Cadres Et Entrepreneurs 77
Fontainebleau
2019 - maintenant
Lycée Jean Jaurès
Montreuil
1993 - 1995
Brevet de Technicien Superieur
Management de la Force de vente
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot
Pantin
1989 - 1993
Baccalaureat
Série B - Sciences économiques et sociales