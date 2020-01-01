Menu

Nicolas HIET

  • Responsable Compte Clés / Key Account Manager
  • Sphere Distribution
  • Responsable Compte Clés / Key Account Manager

JOUY LE CHATEL

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sphere Distribution - Responsable Compte Clés / Key Account Manager

    Commercial | 2020 - maintenant

  • SOCIETE NOUVELLE ATELIERS 28 - Manager Commercial - Comptes Clés et Force de ventes

    Commercial | 2009 - 2019

  • L'ATELIER DU JOUR (ATELIERS 28) - Directeur Régional

    Commercial | 2006 - 2009

  • NEWELL WINDOW FASHIONS (ATELIERS 28) - Attaché Commercial

    Commercial | 2003 - 2006

  • LEROY MERLIN - Responsable de Rayon

    Commercial | 2001 - 2003

  • LEROY MERLIN - Conseiller de vente

    Commercial | 1998 - 2001

  • ELECTROCLASS SA - Technico-commercial

    Commercial | 1996 - 1998

Formations