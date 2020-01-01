Oualid THABET

-
Retaj Albayt Clock Royal Tower Makkah
- Hotel Manager
2015 - maintenant
Work directly with the General Manger to manage all activities of the property including employees, maintenance, sales, and profit/loss controls.
Set goals, motivate/ discipline employees; perform labor expense control, control of general expenses and resolve guest related issues in accordance with the company goals.
Coordinate, direct and manage the hotel operation to achieve maximum profitability, ensure guest satisfaction, protect the financial aspects of the business and maintain the building.
Direct and manage property operations to assure optimum performance and continual improvement in the five Key Result Areas (guest service, employees, sales/marketing, property appearance, and profit/financial control).
Overview HR matters including interviewing, hiring, training, assigning work, coaching/counseling and performance appraisals.
Ensure that product quality standards are met in all areas of the hotel as it relates to the appearance, levels of maintenance and cleanliness; establish and maintain preventative maintenance programs to protect the physical assets of the hotel.
Consistently deliver results that contribute to the mission and overall success of the hotel by accomplishing performance objectives focused on business revenues, guest and associate satisfaction and effectiveness and efficiencies.
Oversee the guest service function to ensure corrective action is taken to resolve guest complaints and ensure that superior guest service is delivered.
Performed other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
-
La Cigale Hotels & Resorts
- Director of Rooms
2014 - 2015
Pre-opening Hotel.
Control, plan and coordinates the Hotel Department organization. Directs the function of all Hotel personnel through the management of respective department heads
Implement the business and operating budget plans to ensure an on-going basis optimum total guest satisfaction, sales potential and profitability
Maintain a high-level of communication with shore side managers involving various auditing and reporting requirements
Oversight the planning, execution and product delivery of the entire Hotel experience cycle onboard
Ensures the highest level of guest satisfaction, by keeping a highly engaged and motivated team providing quality guest services and amenities within corporate standard
Assist team supervisors with constructive coaching and counseling.
Extend professionalism and courtesy to guests at all times.
Motivate and encourage staff to solve guest and employee related concerns.
Provide excellent customer service by being readily available for all guests.
Take proactive approaches when dealing with guest concerns.
Assist employees in understanding guest’s ever-changing needs and expectations, and how to exceed them.
Ensure orientations for new team members are thorough and completed in a timely fashion.
-
RIU Hotels
- Deputy General Manger
Mallorca
2013 - 2014
One of The Best Luxury Family Hotels in Tunisia (referenced to Trip Advisor 2013)
The Best Luxury SPA (referenced to Trip Advisor 2013)
Assist the General Manager in the management of the property.
Ensure that all brand standards are being maintained in each area of the property.
Ensure all team members meet all brand requirements.
Oversee the operation of the all property departments.
Promote both Guarantee of Fair Treatment and Open Door policies.
Oversee all finance and accounting functions, including, accounts payable, accounts receivable, petty cash, payroll and ordering procedures, end of period, banking procedures and PAF's.
Review financial statements, sales and activity reports, and other performance data to measure productivity and goal achievement and to determine areas needing cost reduction and program improvement.
Comply with all corporate accounting procedures.
Perform required annual Quality audit with GM.
Extend professionalism and courtesy to employees at all times.
Demonstrating self-confidence, energy and enthusiasm for all employees.
Assist/teach team managers scheduling (using Scheduling Tool) against guest and hours/occupied room goals. Make sure that staffing levels are appropriate to exceed guest expectations.
Set clear performance expectations with the General Manager.
Assist team supervisors with constructive coaching and counseling.
Extend professionalism and courtesy to guests at all times.
Motivate and encourage staff to solve guest and employee related concerns.
Provide excellent customer service by being readily available for all guests.
Take proactive approaches when dealing with guest concerns.
Assist employees in understanding guest’s ever-changing needs and expectations, and how to exceed them.
Ensure orientations for new team members are thorough and completed in a timely fashion.
Take proactive approaches when dealing with employee concerns.
-
Sofitel Mogador Essaouira
- Rooms Division Manager
2011 - 2012
Pre-opening Hotel.
Responsible for: Front Office Manager, Accounts Department, Executive Housekeeper, Chief Concierge, Head Butler, Mini Bar Supervisor and Reservations Supervisor.
Maximize the average rate and the occupancy rate.
Ensure that the team delivers excellent customer service to all customers.
Check the quality of the services delivered to the customer in the department.
Ensures an efficient operation of the various departments in the Rooms Division sector of the hotel.
Ensure that there is a good working environment for all employees as well as development plans in place for them.
Ensure that the standards of the brand and all associated procedures are applied on a day to day basis.
Ensure that there is compliance to all work legislation in the department.
Maximize the number of room type upgrades performed by the Reception and Reservations departments.
Establishes excellent relations with all customers.
Be aware of the needs of the customers by constantly listening to them.
Know the services offered by the hotel and promote them to the customers.
Assist in the preparation of marketing plans and commercial actions for the hotel and ensures the content is applied to the day to day operation.
Regularly checks the quality of the service offered by means of customer’s comments and feedback on Olakala and third party websites
Monitor the competitors regularly.
Develop Close relationships with guests throughout their stay with the aim of gaining their loyalty.
Ensures that guests receive a warm & personal welcome
Supervise the Front Office, Reservations, Credit control & Housekeeping departments.
Check the organization of arrivals and departures, ensuring that all information is correctly transmitted to the various other departments involved.
Check the daily billing, cashiering and work reports.
Check the room occupancy plan and the management of "no-shows".
Take part in debtors meetings and takes actions to recover any debts concerning the hotel.
Prepare the annual budgets for the department, analyze the results and implements any corrective actions as required.
Be involved in budgeting for any improvements for the hotel.
Check the correct distribution of the reports in accordance with the established procedures.
Modify working methods to comply with brand philosophy
Recruit the Heads of Department under my responsibility
Carry out annual performance appraisals on the people directly under my responsibility, set targets and provide support for career development
Validate the annual performance appraisals carried out by the Heads of Department (reception and floor departments)
Supervise and coordinate the departments: ensure they are well organized and run smoothly.
Check the match between staff and workload with regard to the agreed budget.
Take part in the preparation and implementation of the training plan for the department for all new recruits and existing employees.
Organize the day to day work and communication meetings for the teams.
Implementing Procedures, SOP’S for all Department Services.
-
Mazagan Beach Resort
- Executive Housekeeper/ Assistant Director of Housekeeping
El Jadida
2010 - 2011
Managing of a team: 75 housekeepers, 35 public area attendants, 25 laundry attendants, 2 florists and 16 housekeeping supervisors.
Ensure cleanliness and maintenance of the resort is always at the highest standard.
Manage the operations of the housekeeping and laundry areas through self or subordinate supervisors.
Oversee the effective hiring, firing and performance review and training of employees to ensure the achievement of departmental productivity objectives and that service quality standards are met.
Oversee the proper scheduling of staff and work according to budgeted guidelines and forecasted occupancy. Supervise the daily assignment of room attendants and maintain and monitor all project work.
Establish and maintain cost control system for linen and cleaning supplies inventory.
Oversee the budgeting, ordering and receiving of such supplies to maintain appropriate inventory levels for efficient cost effective operation of the resort. Utilize purchase order approval system for all purchases.
Develop and implement systems for inspecting and managing the quality of housekeeping and laundry services. Oversee inspections to ensure procedures are followed according to resort standards.
Compile and report information on housekeeping activities and expenses.
Provide immediate information to front desk on the status of guest rooms to ensure accurate and timely reporting on room availability.
Walk the entire resort on daily basis to ensure all cleanliness standards are being met.
Take immediate care of all cleanliness issues and bring all maintenance issues to the attention of the Chief Engineer.
Maintain and monitor all off market rooms, ensure only perfect rooms are open for guest sell.
-
Barcelo Hotels&Resorts
- Area Housekeeping Director
2007 - 2010
Pre-Opening Hotels: Hotels between 300 to 600 Rooms.
Managing of a team of 5 Executives Housekeepers.
Co-ordinate work of any outside contractors directly related to housekeeping.
Conduct monthly staff meetings, counseling and discipline.
Carry out inspections of all areas.
Coordinate and manages deep cleaning and special task schedules, ensuring all rooms and floors areas are as per resort standards.
Attends briefings with the team leaders and staff ensuring they have the correct and updated information in order to carry out their duties effectively.
Identifies and ensures highest possible standard of cleanliness and maintenance of guest rooms, corridors and public space in each Hotel.
Ensure all staff is motivated and trained in the correct method of cleaning including certification, and compile monthly training reports.
Coaches, counsels and disciplines staff, providing constructive feedback to enhance performance.
Oversees departmental expenses ensuring inventories of operating equipment, linen and supplies are maintained and correct stock is kept.
Controls and analyses department budgets ensuring performance of the department is in accordance with budgets
-
Clinique Les Oliviers
- Executive Housekeeper
2006 - 2007