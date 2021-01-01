Pierre-Yves MOUCHARD

-
ATQHSE pour ITER Organization
- Contract Administrative Assistant
2018 - maintenant
ITER Organization, Construction Management Division (CMG),
* Contract Management assistance of the Construction-Management-As-Agent (CMA) contract.
* Support of the Construction Management department (CMG) and the Procurement and Contract Management (PCD) department in preparing CMA contract amendments.
* Review of the CMA reports related to progress, resources, deliverables, Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and financial aspects.
* Preparation of contractual communications in CEMAR (IT tool for FIDIC Contracts) concerning resources, early/advance warnings, variations.
* Support of CMG in CMA related audits and Independent Reviews.
* Prepare and follow up coordination meetings with CMA, on topics such as Works Preparation, Site Coordination, Resource Mobilization, Cost Control, Schedule, Risk & Opportunities, Procurement and Contract Management.
* Coordinate with the Construction Team for evaluating the CMA resources evolutions.
* Support CMG in document control management in IDM (Iter Document Management System).
-
L'Ambiance Manufacturers
- Factory Manager
2016 - 2018
* Developing and Managing a factory for export
* Managing the team for tenders, orders, purchasing, production, sub-contractors, human resources (approx. 90 people), export.
-------
* Budget, financial and technical follow up.
* Marketing, customer relationship, international trade fair organisation.
* R&D coordination with the designer.
-
Dodin Campenon Bernard
- Project Manager Assistant - Infrastructure Division
Toulouse
2012 - 2015
? Construction of the Rail High Speed Line "LGV-Sud Europe Atlantique"
* Tours (FRANCE)
* Main data: Earthworks over 53km, 78 Engineering works, scheduled in 36 months.
* Project Manager assistance in Planning - Reporting - Civil Works progress monitoring - interfaces - scoreboards for preliminary works (real estate, archaeology, design, networks; environmental subjects).
* Support to Audits on Risk Management and Civil Design.
* Civil design modifications monitoring -Dashboards - Reporting.
* Completion activities and Handover of Infrastructures to Rail Equipment activities.
-
Thyssenkrupp
- Site Civil Manager - Planning Engineer & coordinator
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2011 - 2011
* Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP),
? Greenfield Cement Plant Project (2 production lines - phase #2)
* CW Subcontractor: SOGEA MAROC
* Global planning and erection progress monitoring.
* Continuous activities as previous project (phase #1) for site Civil Works (CW) supervision.
-
Thyssenkrupp
- Site Civil Manager
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2009 - 2010
* Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP group),
Greenfield Cement Plant Project (2 production lines - phase #1)
* CW Subcontractor : SOGEA MAROC
* Supervision of Civil Works: control of technical and regulatory execution of CW, including quality and security aspects.
* Technical and financial additional CW management.
* Civil Works progress monitoring (Delay and Quantities).
* Weekly reporting to Head Office.
* Civil Design follow up on site, answers to Subcontractor RFI's, NCR...
* Completions and Handover of CW.
* Complementary activities: coordination of CW with steel structure, mechanical, piping and electrical erection, up to commissioning.
-
Thyssenkrupp
- Site Civil Manager
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2008 - 2009
* Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP group),
Cement Plant extension line (production of Clinker)
* Contractual, Financial and Technical Management of CW.
* Control of Civil Engineering in preparation of CWs - technical RFI's by the two subcontractors - design quality control - approval of the design by APAVE (supervision company) - design modifications on site.
* Control of good execution of Civil Works according to design, reinforced / pre-stressed concrete codes and rules, security and quality codes and standards.
* Coordination of Civil Works with Steel Structure / Mechanical / Electrical erection
* Contractual interfaces between Civil Works and erection works, planning, and financial progress, during works and at final counts.
-
Nuvia
- Project Manager
Aix-en-Provence
2003 - 2008
* Freyssinet Nucléaire et Travaux Spéciaux (NUVIA TS - VINCI group)
Maintenance works in nuclear plants for energy production
+ 14 Nuclear plants (900MW and 1300MW) in France
* Main data : Contracts of 10 to 30 M EUR ; Temporary company grouping contracts (Freyssinet/Onectra/Ponticelli and Freyssinet/Onectra/Boccard/Endel). 40 CW employees on 7 sites simultaneously.
* Engineering, sub/co-contracting, contractual aspects, schedule, radioprotection, technical and works execution monitoring, including security and quality control according to ISO 9001 (2000) and CEFRI E.
* Project Control, schedule and cost.
* Civil design, nuclear safety and security.
* Support to Independent Reviews on Project Management.
* Tenders for sub-contracting.
* Cost Estimation for additional works.
* Direct representative with The Employer `Electricité de France'' concerning project management, engineering and commercial aspects.
-
Thyssenkrupp
- Civil Design Engineer
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
2001 - 2003
* Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP)
? Civil design projects for cement plants for projects realised in Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon and Senegal.
* Aix en Provence (France)
* Coordination of process engineering with civil design reinforced concrete / steel structure design documents, using ACI 318 / ASTM and Eurocode rules and standards.
* Approval of documents, interfaces checking between concrete, steel structure, mechanical and electrical equipment.
* Concrete design monitoring for site during execution, answers to Subcontractors RFI's...
-
OTH Méditerranée
- Civil Engineer
2000 - 2001
Building Construction
* Answers to Tenders (public procurement), technical specifications, schedule and coordination of works.
-
ASEC Egypt
- Civil Design Manager
1998 - 2000
2 projects for cement plants (Grey and white cement production lines)
* El ARISH - Sinaï (Egypt)
* Implementation of the civil design department for the project.
* Coordination of process engineering (FLShmidt-Denmark) and international design offices (Heinzelmann GmbH) (geotechnical, reinforced concrete, steel structure); periodical works monitoring on site.
* Management of 12 civil engineers for reinforced concrete design.
-
Thyssenkrupp
- Civil Design Engineer
Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou
1996 - 1998
Civil design projects for cement plants
* Coordination of general arrangement drawings and civil design execution drawings with concrete / steel structure design offices;
* Creation of an Execution Drawings Database, monitoring of the validation steps of documents.
* Reinforced Concrete design checkings during site execution - Site RFI's follow-up.
-
Socarel
- Production Manager - reinforced concrete prefab plant
1995 - 1996
Production Manager - reinforced concrete prefab plant
* Organisation of production, planning for a highway walls foundations project.