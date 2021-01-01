Menu

Pierre-Yves MOUCHARD

PERTUIS

En résumé

Contract Management / Chef de projet Génie Civil - Montage / projets nucléaires / projets industriels

Mes compétences :
Primavera P3
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Lotus Notes/Domino
Autocad
Site Coordination
Contract Management
document control management
Project Manager assistance
Civil Engineering
Civil Design
Nuclear Plant
Process Engineering
Quality Control
Reinforced Concrete
Project Management
Reinforced concrete Design
Mechanical and Electrical
Technical Management
Global planning
Document Management System
Microsoft Office
Primavera P3/P6

Entreprises

  • ATQHSE pour ITER Organization - Contract Administrative Assistant

    2018 - maintenant ITER Organization, Construction Management Division (CMG),
    * Contract Management assistance of the Construction-Management-As-Agent (CMA) contract.
    * Support of the Construction Management department (CMG) and the Procurement and Contract Management (PCD) department in preparing CMA contract amendments.
    * Review of the CMA reports related to progress, resources, deliverables, Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and financial aspects.
    * Preparation of contractual communications in CEMAR (IT tool for FIDIC Contracts) concerning resources, early/advance warnings, variations.
    * Support of CMG in CMA related audits and Independent Reviews.
    * Prepare and follow up coordination meetings with CMA, on topics such as Works Preparation, Site Coordination, Resource Mobilization, Cost Control, Schedule, Risk & Opportunities, Procurement and Contract Management.
    * Coordinate with the Construction Team for evaluating the CMA resources evolutions.
    * Support CMG in document control management in IDM (Iter Document Management System).

  • L'Ambiance Manufacturers - Factory Manager

    2016 - 2018 * Developing and Managing a factory for export
    * Managing the team for tenders, orders, purchasing, production, sub-contractors, human resources (approx. 90 people), export.
    -------
    * Budget, financial and technical follow up.
    * Marketing, customer relationship, international trade fair organisation.
    * R&D coordination with the designer.

  • Dodin Campenon Bernard - Project Manager Assistant - Infrastructure Division

    Toulouse 2012 - 2015 ? Construction of the Rail High Speed Line "LGV-Sud Europe Atlantique"
    * Tours (FRANCE)
    * Main data: Earthworks over 53km, 78 Engineering works, scheduled in 36 months.

    * Project Manager assistance in Planning - Reporting - Civil Works progress monitoring - interfaces - scoreboards for preliminary works (real estate, archaeology, design, networks; environmental subjects).
    * Support to Audits on Risk Management and Civil Design.
    * Civil design modifications monitoring -Dashboards - Reporting.
    * Completion activities and Handover of Infrastructures to Rail Equipment activities.

  • Thyssenkrupp - Site Civil Manager - Planning Engineer & coordinator

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2011 - 2011 * Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP),
    ? Greenfield Cement Plant Project (2 production lines - phase #2)
    * CW Subcontractor: SOGEA MAROC

    * Global planning and erection progress monitoring.
    * Continuous activities as previous project (phase #1) for site Civil Works (CW) supervision.

  • Thyssenkrupp - Site Civil Manager

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2009 - 2010 * Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP group),
    Greenfield Cement Plant Project (2 production lines - phase #1)
    * CW Subcontractor : SOGEA MAROC
    * Supervision of Civil Works: control of technical and regulatory execution of CW, including quality and security aspects.
    * Technical and financial additional CW management.
    * Civil Works progress monitoring (Delay and Quantities).
    * Weekly reporting to Head Office.
    * Civil Design follow up on site, answers to Subcontractor RFI's, NCR...
    * Completions and Handover of CW.
    * Complementary activities: coordination of CW with steel structure, mechanical, piping and electrical erection, up to commissioning.

  • Thyssenkrupp - Site Civil Manager

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2008 - 2009 * Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP group),
    Cement Plant extension line (production of Clinker)
    * Contractual, Financial and Technical Management of CW.
    * Control of Civil Engineering in preparation of CWs - technical RFI's by the two subcontractors - design quality control - approval of the design by APAVE (supervision company) - design modifications on site.
    * Control of good execution of Civil Works according to design, reinforced / pre-stressed concrete codes and rules, security and quality codes and standards.
    * Coordination of Civil Works with Steel Structure / Mechanical / Electrical erection
    * Contractual interfaces between Civil Works and erection works, planning, and financial progress, during works and at final counts.

  • Nuvia - Project Manager

    Aix-en-Provence 2003 - 2008 * Freyssinet Nucléaire et Travaux Spéciaux (NUVIA TS - VINCI group)
    Maintenance works in nuclear plants for energy production
    + 14 Nuclear plants (900MW and 1300MW) in France
    * Main data : Contracts of 10 to 30 M EUR ; Temporary company grouping contracts (Freyssinet/Onectra/Ponticelli and Freyssinet/Onectra/Boccard/Endel). 40 CW employees on 7 sites simultaneously.

    * Engineering, sub/co-contracting, contractual aspects, schedule, radioprotection, technical and works execution monitoring, including security and quality control according to ISO 9001 (2000) and CEFRI E.
    * Project Control, schedule and cost.
    * Civil design, nuclear safety and security.
    * Support to Independent Reviews on Project Management.
    * Tenders for sub-contracting.
    * Cost Estimation for additional works.
    * Direct representative with The Employer `Electricité de France'' concerning project management, engineering and commercial aspects.

  • Thyssenkrupp - Civil Design Engineer

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 2001 - 2003 * Polysius S.A. (THYSSEN KRUPP)
    ? Civil design projects for cement plants for projects realised in Tunisia, Egypt, Lebanon and Senegal.
    * Aix en Provence (France)

    * Coordination of process engineering with civil design reinforced concrete / steel structure design documents, using ACI 318 / ASTM and Eurocode rules and standards.
    * Approval of documents, interfaces checking between concrete, steel structure, mechanical and electrical equipment.
    * Concrete design monitoring for site during execution, answers to Subcontractors RFI's...

  • OTH Méditerranée - Civil Engineer

    2000 - 2001 Building Construction
    * Answers to Tenders (public procurement), technical specifications, schedule and coordination of works.

  • ASEC Egypt - Civil Design Manager

    1998 - 2000 2 projects for cement plants (Grey and white cement production lines)
    * El ARISH - Sinaï (Egypt)
    * Implementation of the civil design department for the project.
    * Coordination of process engineering (FLShmidt-Denmark) and international design offices (Heinzelmann GmbH) (geotechnical, reinforced concrete, steel structure); periodical works monitoring on site.
    * Management of 12 civil engineers for reinforced concrete design.

  • Thyssenkrupp - Civil Design Engineer

    Saint Barthélemy d'Anjou 1996 - 1998 Civil design projects for cement plants
    * Coordination of general arrangement drawings and civil design execution drawings with concrete / steel structure design offices;
    * Creation of an Execution Drawings Database, monitoring of the validation steps of documents.
    * Reinforced Concrete design checkings during site execution - Site RFI's follow-up.

  • Socarel - Production Manager - reinforced concrete prefab plant

    1995 - 1996 Production Manager - reinforced concrete prefab plant
    * Organisation of production, planning for a highway walls foundations project.

