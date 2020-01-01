Quentin RECOURSÉ

I'm a cybersecurity and risk consultant at Beijaflore. I'm currently working for a world's top Bank / Insurance company for two years, improving Information Security and Data Privacy.
Previously, I worked for Network Rail on a MSc Thesis research project on the use of real time data in train industry and for Caterpillar on a business analysis project with an international team. I was also Digital Projet Manager at Mazarine You to You, where I realized several social media projects.
l achieved an Engineer's Degree in Information and Communications Technology at ISEP school, France. I also graduated with a MSc in Management and Information Systems from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.
I'm proactive, curious and I keep, as often as possible, a large smile ;)
If you’d like to learn more or to discuss new technologies, opportunities or ideas over a coffe, please reach out via private message.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Photoshop
JAVA
Html/css
PHP / MYSQL
Javascript
Gestion de projet
Word
Powerpoint
Community management
Social media
Excel
Réseaux sociaux
Publicité en ligne
Twitter
Facebook
Application Facebook
Base de données
Télécommunications
Big Data
Travail en équipe
Stratégie commerciale
Conduite du changement