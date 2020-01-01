Quentin RECOURSÉ

Menu

I'm a cybersecurity and risk consultant at Beijaflore. I'm currently working for a world's top Bank / Insurance company for two years, improving Information Security and Data Privacy.

Previously, I worked for Network Rail on a MSc Thesis research project on the use of real time data in train industry and for Caterpillar on a business analysis project with an international team. I was also Digital Projet Manager at Mazarine You to You, where I realized several social media projects.

l achieved an Engineer's Degree in Information and Communications Technology at ISEP school, France. I also graduated with a MSc in Management and Information Systems from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.

I'm proactive, curious and I keep, as often as possible, a large smile ;)

If you’d like to learn more or to discuss new technologies, opportunities or ideas over a coffe, please reach out via private message.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft office
Photoshop
JAVA
Html/css
PHP / MYSQL
Javascript
Gestion de projet
Word
Powerpoint
Community management
Social media
Excel
Réseaux sociaux
Publicité en ligne
Twitter
Facebook
Application Facebook
Base de données
Télécommunications
Big Data
Travail en équipe
Stratégie commerciale
Conduite du changement

Entreprises

  • Beijaflore - Consultant Risque & Sécurité

    Paris 2015 - maintenant Consulting for a world's top Bank / Insurance company :
    - Security audit recommendations follow-up
    - Data privacy
    - Risk analysis
    - Project management

  • Junior ISEP - Directeur des Ressources Humaines

    PARIS 2014 - 2014 - Gestion d'équipe / teambuilding
    - Recrutement
    - Organisation des formations pour les consultants
    - Membre du Conseil d'Administration

  • You to You - Assistant Chef de Projet

    2013 - 2013 - Gestion de projets web et digitaux pour Orange, L'Oréal et Pernod-Ricard
    - Gestion de budgets médias (jusqu'à 8K€ / semaine)
    - Conception d'applications web avec rédaction du cahier des charges
    - Recette de sites web et d'applications web
    - Community management

    www.youtoyou.fr/

  • Junior ISEP - Responsable Communication

    PARIS 2013 - 2014 - Community management
    - Réalisation de supports d'informations (vidéos, affiches, flyers)
    - Formations à destination des consultants : (Photoshop, chartes graphiques pour sites internet, HTML, CSS)
    - Organisation d’évènements internes et externes (budget 20K€)
    - Membre du Conseil d'Administration

    www.juniorisep.com

  • ISEP Voile - Responsable Communication

    2013 - 2014 - Recherche de sponsors et communication avec les partenaires
    - Community management, réalisation de vidéos et affiches

    http://voile.iseplive.fr/

  • Junior ISEP - Consultant

    PARIS 2012 - 2013 Maîtrise des langages HTML 5 / CSS 3, PHP / MySQL, Java, JavaScript, Photoshop

  • McDonald's - Equipier

    guyancourt 2011 - 2011 (Juillet - Août 2011) 2 mois comme employé polyvalent dans le restaurant de Paris St Germain

  • Auchan - Stagiaire

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2008 - 2008 Centre de Service Partagé - Comptabilité Générale
    Découverte de la comptabilité

Formations

  • Cranfield University

    Cranfield 2014 - 2015 Master of Science

    -Enterprise Systems
    -Operations Management
    -Business Process Analysis and Engineering
    -General Management (Accounting, HR)
    -Business Change Management
    -Business Management
    -Enterprise Modelling
    -Project & Programme Management

    - Projet (3 mois) sur l'identification des opportunités de la Supply Chain de CATERPILLAR

  • ISEP

    Paris 2010 - 2015 Diplôme d'ingénieur

    2012-2015 : Cycle Ingénieur
    - Telecommunications
    - Réseaux
    - Bases de données
    - Big Data
    - Software
    - Management

    *Chef de projet
    Travail en mode projet : cahier des charges et planning
    - Création d’un site Web de ventes privées (5 mois)
    - Conception et programmation d’un robot (5 mois)

    2010-2012 : Cycle Préparatoire MPSI / PSI

  • Lycée Blomet

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Baccalauréat Général Série S Mention AB

    Spécialité Physique

