Quentin RECOURSÉ

I'm a cybersecurity and risk consultant at Beijaflore. I'm currently working for a world's top Bank / Insurance company for two years, improving Information Security and Data Privacy.



Previously, I worked for Network Rail on a MSc Thesis research project on the use of real time data in train industry and for Caterpillar on a business analysis project with an international team. I was also Digital Projet Manager at Mazarine You to You, where I realized several social media projects.



l achieved an Engineer's Degree in Information and Communications Technology at ISEP school, France. I also graduated with a MSc in Management and Information Systems from Cranfield University, United Kingdom.



I'm proactive, curious and I keep, as often as possible, a large smile ;)



If you’d like to learn more or to discuss new technologies, opportunities or ideas over a coffe, please reach out via private message.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft office

Photoshop

JAVA

Html/css

PHP / MYSQL

Javascript

Gestion de projet

Word

Powerpoint

Community management

Social media

Excel

Réseaux sociaux

Publicité en ligne

Twitter

Facebook

Application Facebook

Base de données

Télécommunications

Big Data

Travail en équipe

Stratégie commerciale

Conduite du changement